Medicine Rocks Angus Ranch Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 17, 2017

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

72 bulls – $3,344

88 commercial heifers – $1,095

It was a pleasure, as always, to attend the Medicine Rocks Ranch Production Sale at Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, ND. These are the absolute longest bodied bulls that you'll find offered all spring. The birth weight looks a little heavy on paper, but these bulls have clean heads and smooth shoulders that'll make offspring shoot right out. The weaning weights are outstanding on the cattle and in a market when pounds sell high these are the bulls to buy. Like always the only thing better than the bulls are the people selling them…and maybe one ringman but who's keeping track? Reported here is the heavy cream:

Lot 41, Med Rock Front Charge 645, topped the sale at $6,250 for the Eagle Butte Ranch of Baker, MT. This was my personal favorite of the sale that had EPDs of BW 2.4, WW 58, YW 107, and Milk 32. This SAV Recharge 3436 son was born 3/29/16 at 90 pounds and was 788 pounds on his 205.

Lot 3, Med Rock 702 Comrade 624, was sold to Alkali Inc. of Ekalaka, MT for $5,500. He's a son of Connealy Comrade 1385 and was born 3/12/16 at 80 pounds and was 727 pounds on his 205. His EPDs are BW -2.0, WW 42, YW 74, and Milk 31.

$5,500 was the high bid for the Eagle Butte Ranch on Lot 34, Med Rock Powermaker 686. This Connealy Power Surge 3115 son has EPDs of BW 1.9, WW 72, YW 117, and Milk 29. He was born 3/19/16 at 93 pounds and was 871 pounds on his 205.

Chuck Spring of Union Center, SD bought Lot 31, Med Rock Power Contrast 657, for $5,500. He's a son of Connealy Power Surge 3115 that was born 4/4/16 at 100 pounds and was 887 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW 2.7, WW 69, YW 117, and Milk 34.

5 bulls sold for $5,250.