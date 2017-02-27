Milligan Herefords Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 21, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 23 yrlg Hereford Bulls – $2,461

Jim and Mac Milligan own Milligan Herefords. Their father, Robert, who was almost 94, passed away in December of 2016. The Milligan family has been in the cattle business since 1836, raising registered Herefords since 1918. They have been selling bulls in the Dakotas since 1950. Their ranch is located near Kings, Illinois. They have marketed their bulls through the annual Philip Livestock "Bull Day" in May, for the past 15 years. In February 2016, they featured their bulls on their own day in Philip, and chose to do that again this year.

Milligans offer stout, long-bodied, registered two-year-old Hereford bulls that can be used to produce baldy replacement heifers, or to add pounds to feeder cattle. These bulls are big and stout, ready for heavy service, and not overfed.

Two of the top pedigrees in the lineage of this herd are KB L1 Domino 1124, originally from Ken Baker Herefords, and a son of JA L1Domino 503 2ET, plus RJ 1056 Harland 908, a son of SR Saga 1056. Harland 908 is out of a daughter of KB L1 Domino 1124, with his pedigree back to the great Harland 408 bull. This year they also offered sons from RJ 5061 L1 Advance 1122, and several other pedigrees.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 7, selling to longtime repeat buyer, Alvin Manning from Lost Springs, Wyoming, for $4000. Pictured in the catalog, this bull had lots of growth with good conformation. Sired by RJ 1056 Harland 908, he was out of a daughter of HH Advance 5061R ET. Born at 89 pounds, he weaned at 737 pounds. His EPDs were BW 4.1, WW 70, YW 110, MILK 29, M&G 64, SC 1.4, and REA 0.60. He should make a good herd bull.

Lot 6 sold to Truett Fitch, Philip, South Dakota, for $3,500. This son of Grandview CMR Hawk L1 ADV 918 X was a grandson of HH Advance 7034T ET, and out of a daughter of RJ 1056 Harland 908. He was thick made with an 86 pound birth weight, and EPDs of BW 4.4, WW 63, YW 101, MILK 25, and M&G 56.

At $3,250, Lot 12 was sired by RJ 1056 Harland 908, and out of a daughter of KB L1 Domino 1124. Born at 92 pounds, he had EPDs of BW 5.0, WW 71, YW 110, MILK 19, M&G 55, and REA 0.46. His new owner is A. W. Manning from Lots Springs, Wyoming.

There were also calving ease bulls in this offering that would be suitable for heifers. This sale was a good opportunity for area ranchers to add some new Hereford genetics to cross with the Angus for those good baldy heifers. There were some good buys on quality Herefords at the Milligan sale.