Mogck Angus Farms Bull Sale 2017 | TSLN.com

Sale Summary

Date: March 9, 2017

Location: At the farm, Tripp, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 67 Registered yrlg Angus Bulls ave. $ 3877

The bulls were all displayed on grass as folks arrived at the Mogck Angus Farms annual bull sale. David and Candyce Mogck, along with sons, Damon and Justin, hosted a large crowd in their beautiful new sale barn north of Tripp, South Dakota.

This was a big, strong set of bulls that were full of length, width, and depth. Many of these bulls came in heavy on sale day, showing their thickness throughout.

This farm utilizes a lot of genetic diversity and trait differences to offer their customers outcross pedigrees to many of the popular bloodlines. These cattle are bred for performance, maternal traits, carcass yield, longevity, and as much phenotype as they can get to excel in the show ring. This family produced a very competitive "pen of three" at the 2017 Denver Stock Show.

The Lot 33 bull sold for $8,000 to Pat Sutera from Tabor, South Dakota. He was a son of Connealy Black Granite, and out of a daughter of MA Instinct 901 who had ratioed 111 on four calves. His EPDs were CED 11, BW 0.1, WW 57, YW 98, SC 1.04, MILK 29, and $W 66.41. Born at 84 pounds, he weaned at 813 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1365 pounds.

Lot 40 sold for $7,250 to Brian Sonne from Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. He was sired by Connealy Guinness and out of a Pathfinder daughter of AAR Really Windy 1205. His EPDs were CED 11, BW -0.5, WW 52, YW 95, SC 1.63, and MILK 27. He hit the ground at 84 pounds, weaned at 798 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,388 pounds.

Another popular bull was Lot 6, a son of SydGen Fate 2800, and out of a daughter of SAV Final Answer who had ratioed 104 on six calves. Scanning a 17.5 square inch rib eye, he had been born at 87 pounds. He weaned at 838 pounds, and reached a yearling weight of 1385 pounds. His EPDs included CED 9, BW 1.3, WW 62, YW 105, SC 1.65, MILK 27, and $W 66.78. He sold for $7,250 to Kerry Horn from Tripp, South Dakota.

Doug Bitterman from Delmont, South Dakota, paid $6,500 to take home Lot 2. This son of SydGen Fate 2800 was out of a cow by GAR New Design 5050 who had a nursing ratio of 103 on six calves. His EPDs were BW 1.6, WW 58, YW 104, MILK 32, and $B 151.07. He was a Denver Pen bull with a rib eye of 16.3 square inches.

Chad Chaplin from Oklahoma bought Lot 72 at $6,500. He was by Bushs Sure Deal 33 and out of the famous "Daisy" donor cow. Completing the package were EPDs of BW 2.9, WW 49, YW 92, and MILK 23.

Give Mogcks a call. I'm sure they will gladly visit your herd and help you find the right genetics to increase your profitability.