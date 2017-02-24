Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet – 34th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 16, 2017

Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Averages:

105 Yrlg Reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $4,914

13 Bred Heifers – $2,681

35 Bred Cows – $2,866

Mogck Angus, owned by Charles and LeeAndra Mogck and their family, hosted another big crowd on a very nice winter day.

This firm has been in business for a long time, and they continue to produce some of the top Angus genetics in the upper Midwest. This farm also feeds cattle, and are very competitive bidders and buyers on their customers' calves.

The catalog provides total data on each of their animals, and this herd has produced some of the most popular AI bulls in the nation. Their cowherd is packed full of these outstanding genetics.

Many repeat buyers were on hand, and the female portion of this sale was extremely strong.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 82, selling to the well-respected herd of Sydenstricker Angus from Mexico, Missouri for $31,000. This son of Connealy Comrade 1385 was out of a daughter of Mogck Whispering Wind 48 who was a first calf heifer. This calving ease bull had a 65 pound birthweight, a weaning weight of 770 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1389 pounds. His IMF was 4.90 to ratio 116, and he measured a rib eye of 15.0 square inches to ratio 113. The EPDs included CED 16, BW -2.8, WW 57 MILK 28, YW 108, MARB 0.87, RE 1.21, DOC 30, and SC 1.57.

Lot 10 also sold to Sydenstricker Angus. At $16,000, he was sired by Mogck Sure Shot and out of a daughter of Mohnen Long Distance 552. Another calving ease bull, his EPDs were CED 18, BW -3.9, WW 56, MILK 36, YW 91, MARB 0.51, and RE 0.91. Born at 60 pounds, he weaned at 805 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1226 pounds.

Lot 92 was purchased by the =7 Ranch from Ridgeview, South Dakota, for $11,500. Here was a son of KCF Bennett Southside and out of a daughter of Alcoa New Standard who is a Pathfinder. He weaned at 915 pounds to ratio 118, and had a yearling weight of 1467 pounds to ratio 115. Completing his stats were EPDs of BW 5.3, WW 81, MILK 33, YW 138, DOC 26, MARB 0.44, and RE 0.49.

DNA Angus from Parkston, South Dakota, chose Lot 54 at $11,500. Sired by JMB Traction 292, he was out of a daughter of Mogck Sure Shot. Entering the world at 83 pounds, he weaned at 871 pounds to ratio 112, and grew to a yearling weight of 1399 pounds to ratio 109. His EPDs were BW 2.3, WW 73, MILK 43, YW 124, MARB 0.53, RE 1.14, and $Beef 165.70

Headed to ABS at Baraboo, Wisconsin, was Lot 2 at $19,000. This son of Mogck Bullseye was out of a daughter of Sitz Upward 307R, and had EPDs of BW 2.1, WW 72, MILK 33, YW 134, MARB 0.33, RE 1.14, DOC 28, and $B 146.28.

Ted Ellmger from Freeman, South Dakota, bought Lot 9 at $10,500. This son of Mogck Bullseye was out of an Upward daughter and weaned at 805 pounds. He had a yearling weight of 1375 pounds.

The top bred heifer was Lot 116, selling to Quentin Johnson from Scotland, South Dakota, for $5,000. The top bred cow was Lot 126, and his new owner, at $5,750, was Pfaff Angus from Bonesteel, South Dakota.

With the bulls on display outside, the crowd was very comfortable bidding inside the beautiful sale barn as the bulls were viewed by video. As usual, great food and hospitality throughout the day.