Mount Rushmore Angus 51st Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 25, 2017

Location: at the ranch, southeast of Rapid City, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages: 112 reg. yrlg. Angus Bulls ave. $4370

The weather could not have been nicer for the annual Mount Rushmore Angus Sale. It was simply a gorgeous spring day. The bulls were all on display in pens of straw outside the sale barn, and folks had plenty of time to walk through the bulls, after enjoying the delicious lunch. For the first time, the Rypkema bulls did not parade through the sale ring, but were sold as the bulls were displayed by video screen.

This stout, rugged set of bulls were sons of bulls that sire function and form, and should produce high performance feeder calves and top quality replacement females. This herd has made tremendous progress in their breeding program, as I believe that this was the biggest, stoutest set of bulls ever offered by Mount Rushmore Angus.

Eddie and Marty Rypkema implemented genomic enhanced EPDs this year. DNA samples from each bull were processed through a GGPLD test at the NeoGen Lab in Lincoln, Nebraska. This gives parent verification on every bull, and provides a more accurate, complete set of EPDs.

Many repeat buyers were on hand to compete for these high quality bulls.

The top selling bull of the day sold for $15,000. His New owner is Dan Gaskill, Volborg, Montana. Sired by Vision Unanimous 1418, he was out of a daughter of SAV 004 Predominant 4438. This bull had volume and thickness, and was 91 pounds at birth. He weaned at 745 pounds, and posted EPDs of CED 5, BW 3.3, WW 64, YW 103, MILK 21, and $B 130.42. His weight on March 8 was 1410 pounds, with a 42 cm. scrotal measurement.

At $14,500, Lot 1 sold to Carl Dethlef and Sons from Rockville, Nebraska. This bull was a son of SAV Renown 3439, and out of a daughter of SAV Legacy 7445. The productive dam of this bull had a weaning ratio of 121 on 2 calves. With a birth weight of 93 pounds, he really grew, reaching a weaning weight of 814 pounds to ratio 118. On March 8, he weighed 1390 pounds. His rib eye of 15.6 square inches ratioed 121. His EPDs included BW 2.5, WW 64, YW 104, MILK 35, and $B 139.54.

Josh Nixon, Alzada, Montana, selected two of the top bulls with his purchase of Lot 2 at $9250, and Lot 5 at $9000. Lot 2 was sired by SAV Renown 3439, and out of a daughter of SAV Mandan 7423. With a 74 pound birth weight, he weaned at 719 pounds to ratio 104. His EPDs are CED 10, BW -0.3, WW 60, YW 95, and MILK 33.

Lot 5 was a son of Connealy Black Granite, and out of a daughter of S Summit 956. This bull was long, and loaded with performance. He entered the world at only 54 pounds, but grew to a weaning weight of 727 pounds, and a March 3 weight of 1315 pounds. He was a twin, with EPDs of CED 11, BW 0.4, WW 67, YW 105, MILK 32, RE 0.86, $W 79.75 and $B 141.45.

Another $9000 bull was Lot 104. He sold to Chuck Kessler, Wetonka, South Dakota. Here was a son of Vision Unanimous 1418. His mother was a Pathfinder out of Connealy Final Product. This bull had lots of rib, and weighed 1380 pounds on March 8. His EPDs are BW 4, WW 64, YW 109, and MILK 26.

Dan Gaskill also purchased Lot 60, a son of SAV Resource 1441. Born at 93 pounds, he weaned at 723 pounds. He really grew, reaching 1500 pounds on March 8. He had an IMF of 4.81 percent to ratio 146. This bull had EPDs of BW 3.7, WW 63, YW 121, MILK 28, RE 0.74, and $B 167.15.