Nagel Cattle Co. 23rd Annual Performance Plus Maine-Anjou Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 9, 2017

Location: Nagel Sale Barn, 7N Arena, Springfield, SD

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

37 yrlg Maine-Anjou, Main-Angus, and Simm-Maine-Angus Bulls – $3,917

It was a brisk winter day, so it was great that the Nagels had their bulls on display in a large, attractive, modern barn. It provided plenty of opportunity to walk through the bulls, noting that they are very calm and easy to be around. These truly are some of the most eye appealing bulls we see all year. They are maintained with lots of muscle, guts, and volume.

Nagel Cattle Co. is owned by Blane and Cindy Nagel and their family. Each year the Nagel Pens of Three at the National Western Stock Show are recognized by winning awards. The crowd gathered at the beautiful 7N Arena, just west of Springfield, to bid on this top-quality offering, as each bull was displayed on video screens.

Some of their sires include NAGE Ante-up 7oz, GVC Lasting Impression, WCC Harvestor A001, and NAGE The Reckoning. Angus bull sires include GCC Gold Standard, GCC Legacy, GCC Business Elite (First Class son), SAV Angus Valley, and JMG Upward 13X.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, selling for $7,250 to Vince Nelson of Colman, South Dakota. This calving ease bull with performance was half Maine, and a quarter each of Simmental and Angus. Sired by NAGE Banker Hours 20A, and out of a daughter of JMG High Regards 652Y, he was born at only 70 pounds, and grew to a weaning weight of 794 pounds. His EPDs included CED 10, BW -0.7, WW 57, YW 71, MILK 21, M&G 46, and MCE 5.

Another bull that garnered plenty of interest was Lot 24. This son of NAGE Ante Up 70Z was out of a daughter of JMG Upward 13X, going back to Sitz Upward 307R. Born at 80 pounds and weaning at 797 pounds, he posted desirable EPDs of CED 10, BW 0.9, WW 65, YW 89, MILK 23, M&G 54, and MCE 4. This black polled bull was three-quarters Maine Anjou. His new owner is Jerry Gibson of Parker, Texas, with the winning bid of $6,750.

At $6,250, Lot 22 was another selection for Jerry Gibson. Also three-quarters Maine, he was sired by NAGE Ante Up 70Z, and out of a daughter of NBJ Gigolo Joe. This bull was halter broke, and very correct and complete in his design. Born at 70 pounds, he weaned at 690 pounds, with EPDs of CED 9, BW -0.3, WW 46, YW 62, MILK 25, and M&G 49.

Dave Myers of Canton, South Dakota, nodded his head until he was the new owner of Lot 10 at $5,750. This black, half Maine bull had good numbers with EPDs of CED 12, BW -0.4, WW 55, YW 70, MILK 20, and M&G 45. This son of GVC Lasting Impression was out of a daughter of Schiefelbein Effective 61, with a 79 pound birth weight, a 782 pound weaning weight, and a yearling weight of 1,357 pounds.

Lots 2 and 9 each sold for $5,000, and both were sons of GVC Lasting Impression. Lot 2 had the right combination of volume, muscle, and performance with EPDs of CED 9, BW 2.3, WW 49, YW 54, and M&G 37. He headed to ST Bar Ranch at Niobrara, Nebraska. Lot 9 was out of a daughter of Sitz Dash 10277, and had EPDs of CED 11, BW 1.7, WW 59, YW 75, and M&G 45. Born at 90 pounds, he had weaned at 775 pounds, and sold to Dave Myers at Canton, South Dakota.

Another couple of bulls that sold for $5,000 each were Lots 4 and 55. Selling to David Jeske, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Lot 4 was a polled red 5/8 Maine bull sired by GVC Lasting Impression. He was one of the Denver 2017 pen for Nagels. The mother of Lot 4 is NAGE Miss Doppler 60A, a favorite dam for the Nagels, producing excellent calves.

Lot 55 was purchased by Gene Soukup of Wagner, South Dakota. This bull had an Angus sire, JMG Upward 13X, son of Sitz Upward 307R. Born at 88 pounds, he weaned at 832 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1362 pounds. He posted EPDs of CED 12, BW 0.8, WW 69, YW 99, MILK 26, M&G 56, and MCE 4.

This was a beautiful arena to hold this sale—clear down to the kitchen, which included a great presale meal and plenty of desserts.