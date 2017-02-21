Nathan Palm Angus 5th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 19, 2017

Location: Watertown, SD

Auctioneer: Harley Lamb

Averages:

41 Bulls: $3,854

10 Females: $2,105

Nathan Palm hosted his fifth annual production sale to a full crowd at Glacial Lakes Livestock in Watertown. Focusing on EPDS, Nathan sells long aged bulls and a select group of females Nathan has built a very loyal customer base.

Having confidence in the Palm program, James Ketelhut from Pukwana purchased the top two bulls, lot 1 sired by SAV Resource for $7,750 and lot 16 sired by RB Tour of Duty for $7,500. Next was a high performance son of Connealy Earnan, lot 29, he sold for $7,000 to Mark and Dean Schmidt of Gary, SD. Rounding out a strong front end of bulls was lot 25, a big spread bull, sold to Neal Ruhd of Clear Lake for $6,750.