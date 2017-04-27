Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 16, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Average:

56 Angus 2-year-old bulls – $5,058

It was another good day in Belle Fourche, South Dakota for the Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale. These aged bulls offered came off a program that stresses making money. The longevity of the cowherd they came out of flows through the genetics of the offering. These bulls are developed to last with no fat, no fluff, and just honest bulls, ready to work. And I think they'll do just that. If you are looking for hardy, efficient, genetics that can survive on some hard grass this is your sale. Here is the cream off the top:

• High seller: Lot 7, NCC Rainmaker 562, rang the buzzer at $8,250 heading to Kevin, Montana, with Enneberg Angus. Sired by Basin Rainmaker this bull posted EPDs of BW -0.7, WW 23, YW 39, and Milk 21. He was 74 pounds on Apr, 2015 at birth and 717 pounds on the Adj. WW.

• Second high seller: Lot 43, NCC Exectutive 557, sold for $7,750 to Livingston Ranch Sundance , Wyoming. This Sinclair Exectuive 9xv2 son recorded EPDs of BW -0.4, WW 42, YW 77, and Milk 17. He was 81 pounds at birth on April, 2015 and 758 pounds on his Adj. WW.

• Third high seller: selling for $7,000 was Lot 10, NCC Magnitude 500, to Micheal Moore of Gillete, WY. Sired by OCC Magnitude 805m this bull was 66 pounds on Feb 21, 2015, 66 at birth and 733 pounds on his Adj. 205. He records EPDs of BW -1.1, WW 28, YW 48, and Milk 14.

Fourth high sellers: 5 more bulls sold at $6,750