Northern Livestock Video Auction Early Fall Preview
August 25, 2017
Location: Billings Livestock Commission in Billings Mont.
Date: August 21 – 22
Over 55,000 cattle and 6,000 sheep were sold on a very active market to a large nationwide buyer base. Northern's next video auction is September 18 with a consignment deadline of September 1.
For complete results and information go to http://www.northernlivestockvideo.com.
Hat Bar Cattle Co sold 200 head of weaned steers weighing 650 pounds for $162 from Riverton WY
Hat Bar Cattle Co sold 200 head of weaned replacement heifers weighing 600 pounds for $142.50 from Riverton WY
Recommended Stories For You
Judisch, Jim sold 220 head of steers weighing 800 pounds for $150.50 from Conrad MT
Judisch, Jim sold 212 head of heifers weighing 750 pounds for $139 from Conrad MT
Hagen, Darren sold 100 head of steers weighing 535 pounds for $165 from Billings MT
Hagen, Darren sold 100 head of heifers weighing 500 pounds for $182 from Billings MT
Castle Mountain Ranch sold 190 head of steers weighing 820 pounds for $151.50 from White Sulphur Springs MT
Castle Mountain Ranch sold 300 head of spayed heifers weighing 780 pounds for $145.25 from White Sulphur Springs MT
Moore Livestock sold 210 head of steers weighing 915 pounds for $153.50 from Billings MT
Forgey & Smith Angus LLC sold 95 head of steers weighing 540 pounds for $164.75 from Douglas WY
Forgey & Smith Angus LLC sold 82 head of steers weighing 640 pounds for $161 from Douglas WY
Forgey & Smith Angus LLC sold 95 head of heifers weighing 540 pounds for $153.50 from Douglas WY
Fladager, Bruce & Nola sold 100 head of steers weighing 630 pounds for $156.50 from Peerless MT
Fladager, Bruce & Nola sold 105 head of Replacement heifers weighing 590 pounds for $174 from Peerless MT
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Mark Garrett inducted into Pro Rodeo HOF
- The best in the business: Butler Professional Farrier School attracts students worldwide
- Alliance releases report from 2017 Animal Rights National Conference
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm
- Four Bundy standoff participants released – some acquitted, others partly acquitted