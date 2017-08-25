Northern Livestock Video Auction Early Fall Preview

Location: Billings Livestock Commission in Billings Mont.

Date: August 21 – 22

Over 55,000 cattle and 6,000 sheep were sold on a very active market to a large nationwide buyer base. Northern's next video auction is September 18 with a consignment deadline of September 1.

For complete results and information go to http://www.northernlivestockvideo.com.

Hat Bar Cattle Co sold 200 head of weaned steers weighing 650 pounds for $162 from Riverton WY

Hat Bar Cattle Co sold 200 head of weaned replacement heifers weighing 600 pounds for $142.50 from Riverton WY

Judisch, Jim sold 220 head of steers weighing 800 pounds for $150.50 from Conrad MT

Judisch, Jim sold 212 head of heifers weighing 750 pounds for $139 from Conrad MT

Hagen, Darren sold 100 head of steers weighing 535 pounds for $165 from Billings MT

Hagen, Darren sold 100 head of heifers weighing 500 pounds for $182 from Billings MT

Castle Mountain Ranch sold 190 head of steers weighing 820 pounds for $151.50 from White Sulphur Springs MT

Castle Mountain Ranch sold 300 head of spayed heifers weighing 780 pounds for $145.25 from White Sulphur Springs MT

Moore Livestock sold 210 head of steers weighing 915 pounds for $153.50 from Billings MT

Forgey & Smith Angus LLC sold 95 head of steers weighing 540 pounds for $164.75 from Douglas WY

Forgey & Smith Angus LLC sold 82 head of steers weighing 640 pounds for $161 from Douglas WY

Forgey & Smith Angus LLC sold 95 head of heifers weighing 540 pounds for $153.50 from Douglas WY

Fladager, Bruce & Nola sold 100 head of steers weighing 630 pounds for $156.50 from Peerless MT

Fladager, Bruce & Nola sold 105 head of Replacement heifers weighing 590 pounds for $174 from Peerless MT