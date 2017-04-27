Pass Creek Angus Ranch 43nd Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Apr. 12 2016

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Wyola, MT

Auctioneer: Larry Brannian

TSLN Rep.: Dixon Scott

Averages:

43 Yearling bulls – $2,467

24 18-month old bulls – $3,080

The Rathkamp family held their 42nd annual Pass Creek Angus Ranch bull sale at the ranch just south of Wyola, MT on a beautiful spring day. The setting was rustic and western and hospitality is hard to beat anywhere, from the home raised beef dinner to the after sale commodore.

The sale bulls were grown out, not overfed. They had natural thickness with an extra rib for length. Darrell Rathkamp and family have been raising Angus cattle in the valley for 56 years, focusing on raising bulls that will give their buyers the traits needed to survive in any environment.

Topping the sale was lot 5144, Pass Creek 3038, an Aug. 2015 son of the home raised sire, Pass Creek 106. This bull has epds of CED 9 BW 0.6 WW 47 YW 85 Milk 26 and sold to Victor Small Lame Deer, MT for $5250.

Selling at $5250 was lot 5213, Pass Creek 13, an Aug. 2015 son of SA Bruiser 9164 with epds of CED 6 BW 2.5 WW 52 YW 99 Milk 20, selling to Merle Ligock, Sheridan, WY.

Also at $4750 was Lot 5214 Pass Creek 9164 an Aug. 2015 son of Bruiser 9164 with epds of CED 12 BW -0.4 WW 58 YW 95 Milk 21, selling to Ryan Jones, Miles City, MT.

Also at $4750 was Lot 5179 Pass Creek 2488 an Aug. 2015 son of Final Answer with epds of CED 9 BW 0.6 WW 57 YW 103 Milk 30, selling to Ryan Jones, Miles City, MT.

Selling at $4500 was lot 43, Pass Creek 0035, an Aug. 2016 son of SA Final Answer 0035 with epds of CED 10 BW 0.1 WW 52 YW 89 Milk 24, selling to Nick Harris, Kinnear, WY

Selling at $4250 was lot 1, Pass Creek 133, an Aug. 2016 son of Connealy Black Granite with epds of CED 12 BW -0.3 WW 55 YW 85 Milk 25, selling to Salt Creek, Edgerton, WY

This was a nice sale for the Rathkamp family, even though I thought the prices were under the value for the quality of the bulls and there were some bulls left over. Pass Creek Angus Ranch also has a guest ranch operation that they operate in the summer time. If you're looking for an extra bull or two, or need a relaxing break, give them a call.