Pederson’s Broken Heart Ranch—Red Angus & Quarter Horses 39th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 1, 2017

Location: at the ranch north of Firesteel, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

82 reg. Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $4,225

87 open commercial yearling Heifers – $1,441

The Broken Heart Ranch, owned by Gary and Sue Pederson and Chad and Lisa Pederson, hosted another nice crowd for their 39th annual production sale. This longtime herd had many repeat buyers on hand. Their ranch is located in north central South Dakota, northwest of Timber Lake.

This herd focuses on females that are feminine and highly maternal, with outstanding feet and leg structure, plus level udders. They strive for these qualities, along with depth of body, length, and plenty of muscle in a nice, quiet animal.

This area had received a good bit of snow in the December—January period, but the weather was good on sale day.

The Pederson's have an outstanding reputation for their customer relationships that have lasted through the generations.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 2, selling to longtime repeat buyer, Noel Hendrickson, from Draper, South Dakota, for $13,000. He was BHR Moonshine 408 625, a stylish, dark red son of the home-raised herd sire, BHR Moonshine 408, and out of a Red SVR Knight 73P daughter with an MPPA of 103. Born at 87 pounds, he weaned at 726 pounds, and grew to a yearling of 1275 pounds. He had EPDs of HB 126, GM 50, BW -0.6, WW 65, YW 105, ST 13, and MB 0.36.

Barenthsen and Bullinger Red Angus from Powers Lake, North Dakota, chose a new herd sire in Lot 33 at $12,000. He was BHR Impeccable 6281 CL, a son of LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A, and out of a daughter of Brown Redemption. With only a 68 pound birth weight, he weaned at 700 pounds, to go with a yearling weight of 1298 pounds to ratio 110. He had some top EPDs with HB 167, GM 53, CED 13, BW -4.8, WW 70, YW 118, MILK 23, and ST 13.

Lot 3 sold to Scott Fink from Anselmo, Nebraska, for $11,000. He was an Impeccable son, and out of a Bieber Rough Rider daughter with an MPPA of 107. He entered the world at 76 pounds, weaned at 830 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1358 pounds. This deep, thick-topped bull should be a good herd bull with outstanding EPDs of HB 128, GM 51, BW -2.2, WW 78, YW 122, HPG 15, CEM 5, ST 11, and CW 39.

Fritz Red Angus from Brady, Montana, bought Lot 6 at $9250. He was also sired by Impeccable. He had a 62 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 771 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1273 pounds. His EPDs included BW -2.3, WW 73, YW 113, and MILK 21.

With some vigorous bidding, Lot 19, was swept up by William Marks from Gettysburg, South Dakota, at $8250. This son of Feddes Cougar A210 had a 64 pound birth weight. He weaned at 793 pounds to ratio 112, and grew to a yearling weight of 1276 pounds to ratio 108. His dam had an MPPA of 105.

It was another good sale for the Pederson family, and their pre-sale lunch and table full of cookies are hard to top.