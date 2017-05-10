Ponca Creek Cattle Company Angus Bull and Female Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Apr. 19, 2017

Location: At the ranch, west and south of Bonesteel, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 49 reg. yrlg. Angus Bulls – $3,691

20 reg. yrlg. Angus Heifers – $1,793

Ponca Creek Cattle Company, owned by Tom and Cindy Lillibridge, along with their herdsman, Dwight Pepper, hosted another nice crowd on a rainy day in south central South Dakota for their annual production sale.

This year's bulls were outstanding in their performance numbers, and, physically, were some of the heaviest yearling bulls I've seen this year.

This family has worked hard to build a productive cow herd, and this was witnessed by the many Pathfinder cow families in their herd.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, selling for $11,000 to Jindra Angus from Clarkson, Nebraska. This son of Jindra Double Vision was out of a daughter of Connealy Packer 547. This big stout bull had a 79 pound birth weight, and a weaning weight of 976 pounds to ratio 126. This high performing bull went on to a yearling weight of 1632 pounds to ratio 118. He had a 42 cm. scrotal measurement and weighed 1,796 pounds on April 12th. His EPDs were CED 5, BW 0.8, WW 71, YW 123, MILK 35, MARB 0.77, RE 0.50, $W 73.42, and $B 159.73.

Repeat buyers Novotny Angus from Winner, South Dakota, chose two good bulls in Lot 24 at $7,000, and Lot 9 at $6,250. Lot 24 was a son of Connealy Counselor and out of a Pathfinder daughter of Sitz Upward 307R. Born at 75 pounds, he weaned at 809 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1,414 pounds. His rib eye was 16.8 square inches. His EPDs included CED 10, BW -0.4, WW 61, YW 104, and MILK 32.

Lot 9 was sired by SAV Angus Valley, and out of a Connealy LO 908 dam with a ratio of 105 on eight calves. With an 80 pound birth weight, he weaned at 897 pounds, grew to a yearling weight of 1,515 pounds, and reached 1620 pounds on April 12th. This calving ease bull had EPDs of CED 8, BW -0.7, WW 55, and MILK 28.

With a final bid of $5,500, Brett Koehn, Niobrara, Nebraska, was the new owner of Lot 14, a son of the home-raised popular sire, Ponca Creek Pepper. Out of a HARB Pendleton daughter, he had EPDs of BW 1.8, WW 61, YW 102, MILK 32, MARB 0.73, RE 0.70, and $B 142.61. His rib eye was 16 square inches, and he weaned at 805 pounds.

Terry Howsman from Butte, Nebraska, paid $5,500 each for Lots 16 and 21. Lot 16 was a son of RB Tour of Duty and weaned at 863 pounds. Lot 21 was sired by Connealy Counselor, and weaned at 820 pounds.

The top selling heifer was Lot 53, selling for $2,300 to Raven Angus, Colome, South Dakota.

Tom and Cindy gave us a very nice beef dinner on this cool, rainy day.

These folks really want to help you find the right bull. Stop by anytime throughout the year to discuss your needs, and view the bulls as they are progressing for next year's sale.