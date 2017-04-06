Powder River Angus Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 10, 2017 Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

130 Angus yearling bulls averaged: $5,602

It was a spectacular day at Buffalo, Wyoming, for the Powder River Angus Annual Bull Sale. And what a spectacular set of bulls offered by Neal and Amanda Sorenson and Kale and Kim Kretschman. These bulls are born and raised where corn don't grow but by looking at them you wouldn't know. There was a very impressive look and style the bulls had that made the bidders hands go up like popcorn in a kettle. The only thing that could have outdone the bulls this year was the hospitality. You won't buy better bulls from better people. Here is how it all shook out:

Lot 4, PRA Saber 6110, cashed in for $15,000 to Irvin Lustler Wheatland Wyo. This HF Koodiak 5 r son posted EPDs of BW 0.2, WW 57, YW 103, and Milk 31. He was born 2/16/16 at 85 pounds and weighed 829 pounds on his 205 wt.

Lot 10, PRA Tiger 6109, sold for $9,500 to EB Ranch Broadus MT. This HF Koadiak 5R son weighed 74 pounds when born on 2/16/15 and 678 pounds at 205 days. His EPDs include BW -3.2, WW 42, YW 80, and Milk 27.

Selling for $9,250 was Lot 6, PRA Avaiator 6142, to Amy Miller Wheatland Wyo . Another Koupals B&B identity son who posts EPDs of BW -0.4, WW 63, YW 103, and Milk 23. He was born 2/20/16 at 88 pounds and was 805 pounds at 205 days

$8,750 was Lot 11, PRA Tiger 6115 , heading to Sheridan with Railroad Land And Cattle. Another good HF Kodiak 5R son who has EPDs of BW -0.1, WW 46, YW 89, and Milk 31. He weighed 84 pounds at birth on 2/17/16 and 751 pounds at 205 days.

Lot 5, PRA Cash 6164, sold for $8,500 to Palzkill Farms Mineral Point WI. This Sitz Dash 10277 son posts EPDs of BW -2.0, WW 51, YW 92, and Milk 21. He was born 2/22/16 and weighed 79 pounds and 755 pounds at 205 days respectively.