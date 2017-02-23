R Lazy B Charolais Annual Production Sale Report – 2017 | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 19, 2016

Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 52 yrlg Charolais bulls averaged $5,370

R Lazy B Ranch, owned by Robert Birklid and his family, hosted a larger than normal crowd on an absolutely beautiful day. The temperatures reached over 50 degrees. It was a very successful day as every bull found a new home.

The R Lazy B Charolais bulls are bred for performance and muscle, with great growth numbers. The dispositions of these bulls were excellent, and the hair was good. Each bull had excellent numbers and a great look, with many longtime repeat buyers on hand to bid aggressively on these good bulls.

The catalog gives you much data on each bull, including TSI which stands for Terminal Sire Index. The TSI is a formal method for combining Expected Progeny Differences (BWT, WWT, YWT, REA, HCW, MARB and FAT) into one single value on which to base selection decisions. It represents a dollar index per terminal progeny produced for a bull in the AICA database, ranking them for profit potential. The 2017 Charolais breed average for TSI is 193.97. Most of the Birklid bulls were well above this figure.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 059D, selling for $13,500 to Mark Beck, Britton, South Dakota. Sired by RBM Fargo Y111, this outstanding bull had a TSI of 223.58, and his mother was a daughter of Keys Titan 62T. He weighed 90 pounds at birth and weaned at 832 pounds. He gained 5 pounds per day, reaching a yearling weight of 1632 pounds, and posting a 17.40 square inch rib eye. His EPDs included CE 1.6, BW 1.9, WW 49, YW 87, MCE 3.8, and MTL 29.

Repeat buyer, Mike Peterson of Cresbard, South Dakota, liked Lot 003D, paying $13,000 to own him. This son of LT Patriot 4004 PLD was out of a daughter of Raile 2250 U054, and had a TSI of 208.52. This high volume bull had EPDs of CE 3.1, BW 1.2, WW 35, YW 66, MILK 8, MCE 5.2, and MTL 25. Born at 94 pounds, he weaned at 836 pounds and grew to 1502 pounds as a yearling. He had a 17.20 square inch rib eye.

Mike Peterson also selected Lot 470D. At $11,000, here was a son of LT Ledger 0332 P who was out of a daughter of RBM No Doubt Z34. With an 84 pound birth weight, he weaned at 797 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1563 pounds, as he had gained 4.8 pounds a day. He had a 39 cm. scrotal measurement. His EPDs included CE 4.8, BW 0.4, WW 35, YW 67, MILK 7, MCE 3.4, MTL 25, and TSI 214.39.

Another Britton, South Dakota, rancher was the winning bidder on Lot 222D. Kim Steiglmeyer, another repeat buyer, paid $11,000 for this son of LT Patriot 4004 Pld. His mother was a daughter of EC No Doubt 2022 P, and he weighed 96 pounds at birth. He weaned at 845 pounds to ratio 108, and reached 1451 pounds as a yearling. With a 15.60 square inch rib eye, he posted EPDs of CE 1.4, BW 1.5, WW 44, YW 81, MTL 29, and TSI 223.22.

Another top selection for Mike Peterson was Lot 330D. This $10,000 bull was another Patriot son. His mother was a Fargo daughter. He was born at 84 pounds, and weaned at 797 pounds. He had a 39 cm. scrotal measurement and a rib eye of 17.90 square inches. His EPDs were CE 6.0, BW -0.4, WW 40, YW 73, MILK 9, MCE 4.8, MTL 29, and TSI 217.07.

This was a very good day for the Birklid family, as the customers were certainly showing their support for the R Lazy B Charolais cattle.