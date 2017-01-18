Rafter T Angus | TSLN.com

Rafter T Angus

Date: Jan 14, 2017

Location: Buffalo Livestock auction. Buffalo WY

Auctioneers: Mark McNamee.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dixon Scott

Average:

43 Angus bulls – $4981.00

Bright skies and warm January temperatures set the stage for the Rafter T Angus Inaugural bull sale on Jan. 14, where it was beginning to look a lot like Spring were the Snow was slowly melting in the parking lot. The Kretschman’s and there crew welcomed buyers.

Warm hospitality and breed-leading Angus cattle made for a great day in production agriculture, as cattle men and women turned out from across the nation to select genetics from the Rafter T program, which is based on cattle with foraging ability, structural soundness and fertility.

Top selling bulls :

Lot 5: At $8750.00 was RTA Elliot 641 dob 01/16/16 sired by B Bar

Joe Hero 2774 out of RTA Lucy 405 by Connealy Consensus 7229. He sold to Kretschman Angus Arvada WY.

Lot 6: $8000.00 was RTA Wayne 634 dob 03/11/16 sired by HF Thunderbird 146Y Out of RTA Lily 08 by SAV Net Worth 4200

And sold to Ballek Livestock Claremont WY.

Lot 8: $7250.00 was RTA Joe Hero 614 dob 02/14/16 sired by B Bar Joe Hero out RTA Hedy 491 by Paintrock Answer 248-377 And sold to Powder River Angus Spotted Horse WY

Lot 38: $7250.00 was RTA Thunderbird 620 dob 03/05/16 sired by HF Thunderbird 146y out of RTA Eva 066 by Sitz Peak Legacy 9613 He sold to William Parks Weston WY

Lot 3: $7000.00 was RTA Eastwood 630 dob 03/05/16 sired by HF Thunderbird 146Y out of RTA Beauty 106 by Sitz Peak Legacy He sold to Ballek Livestock Claremont WY

Lot10: $7000.00 was RTA McQueen 639 dob 03/03/16 sired by B Bar Joe Hero 2774 out of RTA Camilla 328 by Sitz Peak Legacy 9613 And sold to John Melgaard Gillete WY