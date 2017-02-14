Redland Angus—Range Calved—-Range Raised, Calving Ease Genetics Yearling Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Jan. 21, 2017

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sale Consultant: Adam Redland

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Dixon Scott

Averages: 96 yrlg Angus Bulls – $7,125

A large crowd gathered at Buffalo Livestock for the annual spring Redland Angus calving ease yearling bull sale. Hosts for the day were owners, Kendrick and Sharon Redland, and they provided an excellent lunch prior to the sale. The Redland’s slogan of “Range Calved—Range Raised” truly means what it says. In simple terms, it means less labor to produce more beef.

The Redlands back up their genetics of roughage based cattle, by the way they actually raise them in the rough country of Manderson, Wyoming. Roaming their ranch are generations of lighter birth weight, moderately framed cattle, with excellent fleshing ability and muscling. The Redlands believe that these generations of genetics will breed on for their customers.

The Angus female is the heart of their program. These high capacity, deep-bodied, easy-fleshing females have been raised and sorted on native range, and have answered the challenge of being cost efficient producers. In this entirely forage based program, they raise heavy calves, stay in condition, and breed back early with low input costs and minimal labor.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 2, selling to Andrus Ranch from Idaho, for $13,750. This son of OCC Emblazon 854E was out of a daughter of Sitz Alliance 6595. With an 80 pound birth weight, he weaned at 797 pounds, and weighed 1050 pounds on January 8th. His EPDs included CED 7, BW 1.2, WW 45, MILK 23, and YW 67. He had a marbling score of 5.0 and a 14.9 square inch ribeye.

A Montana ranch snapped up Lot 48 at $12,000. 4 Butte Cattle Co. purchased this son of McCumber Tremendous 2008. Born at 80 pounds and weaning at 754 pounds, he was out of a daughter of OCC Paxton 730P. His EPDs were CED 11, BW -0.1, WW 49, MILK 24, and YW 77. He had a marbling score of 5.3, and a scrotal measurement of 34.5 centimeters.

Heading to South Dakota was Lot 8 at $11,500. He hit the ground at 81 pounds, weaned at 791 pounds, and weighed 1055 pounds on Jan. 8. Sired by OCC Emblazon 854E, he was out of a daughter of McCumber 6122 Equator 8113. He posted EPDs of CED 5, BW 1.4, WW 47, MILK 20, and YW 73. His marbling score was 5.2 and his new home is the Bligh Ranch.

Lot 68 was another high seller at $11,500. He stayed in Wyoming with a new home at the Brown Family Trust. This son of McCumber 235 Fortunate 4154 was out of a daughter of Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V. This mating combined for some desirable EPDs, including CED 14, BW -1.3, WW 46, MILK 28, and YW 83. With only a 70 pound birth weight, he weaned at 799 pounds.

Another Wyoming ranch, West Hills Ranch, found their top choice in Lot 25 at $11,000. He was a son of McCumber Tremendous 2008 and out of a daughter of GDAR Game Day 449. Born at 69 pounds, he weaned at 793 pounds. This good bull had EPDs of CED 12, BW -2.0, WW 51, MILK 22, and YW 77.

This was a strong sale throughout, with many options for individual selections suited to specific ranches. The sale was very fast-paced and competitive.

The next sale offering for the Redlands will be November 18, 2017, once again at Buffalo Livestock Auction.

Click here to read a story featuring Redland Angus and their take on breeding cattle for challenging environments.