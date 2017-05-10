Reich Ranch 60th Annual Charolais Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 13, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Dixon Scott

Average:

55 reg. yrlg. Charolais Bulls – $2,575

Tim and Ree Reich again brought a sound, very functional set of Charolais bulls to Belle Fourche for their annual bull sale.

A top priority for the Reich family is to have "ranch ready" bulls with strong performance and carcass traits. Reichs produce bulls that help their customers maximize profits. These bulls are long-bodied, with muscle that sire market topping Charolais cross calves. All of the bulls were born unassisted.

This year's offering had an 84 pound birth weight average, and an average weaning weight of 688 pounds, finishing with an average yearling weight of 1,235 pounds.

The Reichs offer an unconditional guarantee for the first year, and keep the bulls until May.

We see mostly repeat buyers every year to compete for these bulls.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 6, selling for $4,100 to Bailey Schaneman from Torrington, Wyoming. He was RR Analysis 619, a son of Eatons Analysis 30302 Polled, and out of a daughter of Eatons Dividend. With an 82 pound birth weight, he weaned at 705 pounds to ratio 106. He had EPDs of BW 0.3, WW 29, YW 55, MILK 10, and MARB 0.18.

Lot 11 sold for $4,000 to Justin Yates from Hammond, Montana. He was RR Imagine This 640P, a son of BHD Sir Half Ours A514, and out of a Duke daughter. He had fantastic performance with an 89 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 872 pounds to ratio 131, and a yearling weight of 1,400 pounds to ratio 115. His EPDs were BW 1.9, WW 44, YW 70, and MILK 10. He had a 42 cm scrotal measurement.

Wade Harvey from Minot, North Dakota, chose Lot 24 at $4,000. RR Charger 677P was sired by Eatons Charger 20230 Polled. He weaned at 796 pounds to ratio 119, and posted a yearling weight of 1,470 pounds to ratio 120. His EPDs were BW 3.6, WW 52, and YW 85.

Bailey Schaneman selected Lot 32 at $4,000. He was by Eatons Charger and out of a Supreme Mark daughter. Born at 89 pounds, he weaned at 751 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1450 pounds to ratio 119.

Billy Olson from Mud Butte, South Dakota, was back this year, making Lot 50 his top selection at $3,900. This bull was sired by Eatons Disco King 10269 Polled. Entering the world at 86 pounds, he weaned at 819 pounds to ratio 123. Billy Olson also bought Lot 47.

As always, the glazed doughnuts from Ree Reich make everybody smile.