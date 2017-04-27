Reisig Cattle Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 1, 2017

Location: at the ranch, north of Hardin, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sale Manager: Jeremy Haag of American Angus Hall of Fame

Reported by: Dixon Scott

Averages: 44 Angus Bulls – $3,250

16 Reg. open Angus Heifers – $3,400

It was a beautiful spring day as the large crowd began to gather at the Reisig Cattle Ranch north of Hardin, Montana. The facilities were beautiful and quite new, making for a comfortable day. In contrast, one of the highlights was watching an old-time John Deere engine attached to an old-style ice cream maker. You guessed it! We had homemade pie with homemade ice cream for dessert after the delicious lunch. It was great hospitality for me, especially, since this was my first visit to Reisig cattle.

These cattle are really stout-made, with extra thickness. You had to be impressed by the muscle structure and overall quality of this good set of bulls. High performance was evident in both the bulls and the females. The Reisigs use AI from some of the most popular AI sires, and embryo transfer technology from some of their top donor cows to advance their genetics. Dave, Dustin, and Scott Reisig have chosen to use Zoetis i50K genetic technology to guarantee parentage, and as a new tool to aid in animal selection. The catalog was loaded with information.

The bull sale was strong, but the highlight of the day was the auction of the 20 individual yearling heifers that were met with extremely high demand. In fact, the average price of the heifers was higher than that of the bull average.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, one of the very best bulls ever raised in the Reisig Cattle Co. program. Sired by Rito 707 of Ideal 3407. Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 77 pounds, he weaned at 740 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1260 pounds. His EPDs included CED 11, BW 1.2, WW 54, YW 91, and MILK 22. At $15,000, his new owner was ZWT Ranch Speedwell , TN

Lot 17 Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 82 pounds, he weaned at 621 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1269 pounds. His EPDs included CED 7, BW 1.4, WW 47, YW 93, and MILK 35. At $5,500, his new owner was Buford Ranch Vinha , OK

Lot 12 Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 86 pounds, he weaned at 112 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1287 pounds. His EPDs included CED 7, BW 1, WW 55, YW 99, and MILK 26. At $5,000, his new owner was Gary Uffelman Hardin , MT

Lot 5 Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 82 pounds, he weaned at 667 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1273 pounds. His EPDs included CED 4, BW 1.5, WW 45, YW 87, and MILK 27. At $4,750, his new owner was JSW Farms Billings , MT

Lot 61 Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 65 pounds, he weaned at 697 pounds .His EPDs included CED 4, BW 1.3, WW 47, YW 73, and MILK 26 a t $10,500. Lot 62 Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 78pounds, he weaned at 578 pounds .His EPDs included CED 4, BW 1.3, WW 55, YW 90, and MILK 26 at $7,000. Lot 63 Heifer bull had tremendous maternal genetics and outstanding eye appeal. Born at 78 pounds, he weaned at 559 pounds .His EPDs included CED 9, BW 1.3, WW 47, YW 87, and MILK 233 at $5,000 new owner is Mikel & Comptown Awgas, AK