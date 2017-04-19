Reyes/Russell Angus 26th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 27, 2017

Location: At the ranch, Wheatland, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden and Shawn Madden

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk and Dixon Scott

249 Bulls averaged $4,958

Juan and Joni Reyes and family along with Keith Russell held the 26th Annual Reyes Russell bull sale at the ranch south west of Wheatland Wyoming. It was a bit muddy in the pens as this area had received about a foot or so of wet snow the days prior to the sale. The snow was mostly gone, and the mud was welcome as the large crowd had smiles on their faces looking forward to green grass.

The Reyes and Russell Ranches operate separately, but work closely together in producing top quality Angus seedstock for their loyal customers. The Reyes bulls are mostly summer yearlings, born in May, June or July of 2015. After weaning they are fed at Tie Siding, Wyoming at an altitude of 8,000 feet from May till November. They are PAP tested before coming back to the ranch for the sale. The low PAP bulls that work in higher altitudes are highly sought after. The Russell bulls are Jan and Feb. 2016 yearlings. All the bulls are fed in a manner to accentuate their genetic abilities and soundness without being overly fat.

The high selling bull in the day was lot 249, KMR Empire 1186, a Jan. 2016 son of VAR Empire 3037 that has epds of BW 2.3 WW 47 YW 89 Milk 20 $B 122.32. MR Ranch, Wheatland, Wyoming was the buyer at $15,000.

Lot 16, MR Image 1085, a June 2015 son of Wilkes 6D Image Maker with epds of BW 2.5 WW 61 YW 97 Milk 24 had a 40.5 scrotal and 37 PAP sold to Mountain Valley Ranch, Douglas, Wyoming for $14,000.

Lot 3, MR Laramie 21255, a June 2015 son of MR Laramie 1822 with epds of BW 2.3 WW 56 YW 92 Milk 19 sold to Marty Edwards, Gillette, Wyoming for $12,500.

Lot 251, KMR Empire 366, another Jan. 2016 son of VAR Empire 3037 sold to Mountain Valley Ranch for $12,000. This bull posted epds of BW 1.9 WW 58 YW 105 Milk 23 $B 144.38 with a 37 scrotal.

Lot 250, KMR Empire 736, also a Jan. 2016 VAR Empire son with epds of BW 2.4 WW 50 YW 95 Milk 23 sold to Dennis Edwards, Wright, Wyoming for $12,000.

Lot 4, MR Gamer 25785, a June 2015 son of Woodhill Game Day U64Y98 with epds of BW 3.5 WW 46 YW 81 Milk 25 sold for $10,000 to Mountain Valley Ranch

Lot 10, MR Slagle 6735, a June 2015 son of SA Upward 671 sold to William Schlegel, Burns Colorado, for $9,250. This bull had epds of BW 2.0 WW 57 YW 104 Milk 28. Reyes/Russell are great supporters of the FFA program and 10 percent of the proceeds from the lot 10 bull was donated to the "Bulls for Blue and Gold" to support the Wyoming FFA program.

Once again there was a huge crowd of buyers on hand for this sale. The lunch and hospitality is excellent and if you attend make sure you plan to stay after the sale for a great ribeye steak perfectly prepared.