Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Bull & Heifer Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 2, 2017, sale held at the Ranch, near Callaway, NE

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages: 16 yearling Bulls: – $8,600

45 two-year-old Bulls – $4,300

45 yearling Heifers – $2,300

Ridder Hereford Ranch hosted their annual production sale in their sale barn near Callaway, NE on Feb. 2, 2017. Ridder Herefords is the home of the North Star brand Bulls and Starlette brand heifers. The sale featured the 2017 yearling National Western Stock Show Carload bulls along with excellent, never offered before two year old bulls and straight out of the replacement pen registered heifers. The bulls and heifers were very well accepted by the nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale.

Some sale highlights include:

Yearling Bulls

Topping the yearling bulls was lot 3D, R 4105 North Star 3D, a Mar. 1, 2016 son of HH Advance 4105B selling for $17,500 to Stangle Herefords, Marsland, NE.

Lot 15D, R 4105 North Star 15D, a Mar. 7, 2016 son of HH Advance 4105B, sold for $11,000 to AHF Herefords, Harrison, NE.

Lot 13D, R 4105 North Star 13D, a Mar. 6, 2016 son of HH Advance 4105B sold for $10,000 to Wemhoff, Belgrade, NE.

Two Year Old Bulls

High selling two-year-old bull was lot 47C, R 3203 North Star 47C, a Mar 2015 son of HH Advance 3203A selling for $9,500 to Brink, Redfield, SD.

Lot 24C, R 3203 North Star T24C, a Mar. 2016 son of HH Advance 3203A sold for $8,500 to Wemhoff.

Lot 79C, R 330A North Star 79C, an Apr. 2015 son of CL1 Domino 330A sold for $7,000 to Bartak Farms, Merna, NE.

Heifers

Topping the heifer sale was lot 678, R Starlette 678, an Apr. 2016 daughter of R 955W North Star 34Z at $4,000, selling to Hannah Pearson, Oconto, NE.

This is the Ridder family's 110th year of ranching west of Callaway, NE and with several family members purchasing heifer calves, the family will be raising Herefords in the area for many more year.