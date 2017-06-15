RLV Gelbvieh 37th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Apr. 20, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Joe Vodicka

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

4 two year old bulls – $3,038

19 yearling bulls – $2,705

Richard and Linda Vavra brought a very thick, stout set of bulls to town for the 37th Annual RLV Gelbvieh sale.

These bulls had been developed with the rancher in mind, with Bull Challenger and long stem hay. They were in great working condition and will go out and get the cows bred.

Topping the sale was lot 36, RLV Big Shot 36D, a homozygous black Jan. 2016 son of RLV Hooter 10Z. This growthy, Gelbvieh x Angus Balancer had a moderate 82 pounds birth weight, weaning wt. of 785 pounds and weighed in at 1616 pounds on sale day. Epds of CED 11 BW -.2 WW 64 YW 92 Milk 28, selling to Bonenberger Enterprises, Belvidere, S.D. for $5.000.

Lot 31, RLV Dillon 31D another Jan. 2016 Balancer son of RLV Hooter with epds of CED 10 BW -.6 WW 67 YW 105 Milk 23 sold to Little Ranch Co., Leiter, WY for $4,000. This bull had a weaning wt. of 740 pounds sale day wt. of 1,317 pounds and a very moderate birth weight of 68 pounds

Also selling at $4,000 was lot 44 to Roger Keffler, Enning, S.D. RLV Duke 44D, was also a Jan. 2016 son of RLV Hooter with epds of CED 10 BW 1.2 WW 71 YW 113 Milk 26.

Three bulls sold for $3,750 each.

Lot 21, RLV Snuff 21 D, a Jan. 2016 son of RLV Insurance 2A with epds of CED 15 BW -1.3 WW 60 YW 98 Milk 31 sold to Darrell Odekoven, Vale, S.D.

Lot 34, RLV Electoral 34D, a Jan. 2016 son of RLV Hooter with epds of CED 9 BW 2.8 WW 75 YW 113 Milk 30 sold to Robert Wagner, Moorcroft, Wyoming.

Lot 71, RLV Dart 71C, a Mar. 2015 son of Dart GR 6016 W with epds of CED 10 BW .2 WW 66 YW 111 Milk 26 sold to Randy Oliver, Newell, S.D.

This was a smaller sale in the number of bull selling, but the quality was definitely there. One thing that was very noticeable was the quality of the sale bulls out of home raised RLV sires.