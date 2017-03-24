Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

AVERAGES

52 – Bulls average $3,606

BULLS

Lot 23-$9,500, Tim Dwyer – Sidney, MT

Lot 2- $7,000, Clear Bent Bars Inc – Leiter, WY

Lot 4- $5,250, Steve Ott – Reed Point, MT

Lot 5- $5,250, Ronald Fox, Jr – Turner, MT

Lot 7- $5,250, Lyle Owen – Hammond, MT

BRED HEIFERS

89 – 3 yr olds ave $1,784

85 – heifers ave $1,700

AUCTIONEER

Joe Goggins

It was a blustery day for the Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale held at Sidney Livestock Market Co on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Before the sale Andrew & McKenzie Johnson Family, owners of Sandhill Red Angus, served up a roast beef dinner to a good crowd that braved the roads.

Topping the Bulls was Lot 23 SRJJ Pacesetter 5201 that topped the market at $9,500 and sold to Tim Dwyer of Sidney, MT. This outstanding son of Crump Pacesetter 491 and was born March 23, 2016 at 82 pounds and was 640 pounds at weaning. His EPDs include BW -0.7 WW 69 YW 110 Milk 25.

Clear Bent Bars Inc from Leiter, WY was excited when they got to take home Lot 2 SRJJ Pacesetter 4209 for $7,000 a Son of Crump Pacesetter 491. This tremendous bull was born March 8, 2016 weighing 81 pounds and weaning 700 pounds and posting EPDs of BW 1.4 WW 58 YW 92 MILK 30.

Then there were three others that stepped up to purchase the next high selling bulls ..one was Steve Ott, Reed Point, MT purchasing Lot 4 SRJJ Runaway 4215 for $5,250 that was born on March 9, 2016 weighing in at 87 pounds and weaning at 665 pounds. This son of Crump Runaway 3178 proudly boasted EPDs of BW 0.1 WW 74 YW 1049 Milk 18. Ronald Fox, Jr from Turner, MT was also able to purchase a bull for $5,250 which was Lot 5 SRJJ Untapped 4177 that had a modest birthweight of 84 pounds and was 700 pounds at weaning. His EPDs were BW -1.4 WW 54 YW 83 Milk 19. Lyle Owen – Hammond, MT also paid $5,250 for Lot 7 SRJJ Untapped 4219 that had a birthweight of 83 pounds and weaning weight of 720 pounds. He posted EPDs of BW-1.5 WW 56 YW 85 Milk 21.

Once again a quality set of Red Angus Bulls and Females were put together by Andrew & McKenzie Johnson Family.