Schauer Angus 27th Annual Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Sale Summary

Date: Mar. 13, 2017

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 57 Yearling and Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls ave. $4,214

Bryant Schauer, along with his partner and brother, Doug Schauer and his wife, Amie, hosted a nice crowd for their annual bull sale held at Faith Livestock. Their ranch is east of Faith, just off Hwy 212.

These brothers make me count my years, as I have been at every one of their sales. They have developed their herd into one of the top Angus herds in western South Dakota. They have an excellent following of customers—many of whom sell some of the top selling calves at Faith Livestock.

This was an outstanding set of bulls, carrying excellent dimensions of width and depth. They had outstanding pedigrees with excellent performance numbers.

The Schauers offer a few two-year-old bulls every year, and this set was outstanding. Beyond breeding better cattle, customer satisfaction is their No. 1 priority. All you have to do is listen to a few of their repeat buyers to see why they keep coming back.

Although the weather was cool, with a stiff wind, the sale stayed active as the commercial cattlemen competed for these good bulls.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 14, selling for $9,000 to longtime repeat buyer, Denny Topf, from Charter Oak, Iowa. This son of PA Full Power 1208, was out of a daughter of Garret's Nationwide 8001 who ratioed 114 on three calves. Born at 84 pounds, he weaned at 848 pounds to ratio 116. His EPD's were CED 4, BW 0.6, WW 63, YW 103, and MILK 36. With a 38 cm. scrotal measurement, he had a present day weight of 1350 pounds. His IMF was 4.85 percent, along with a 15.5 square inch rib eye.

Lot 11 also sold for $9,000 to Denny Topf. Another son of PA Full Power 1208, he was out of a daughter of VDAR Really Windy 4097. He entered the world at 76 pounds, weaned at 757 pounds, and grew to a present day weight of 1230 pounds. His EPDs were CED 10, BW -1.3, WW 60, YW 100, and MILK 26.

Lot 18 sold to repeat buyer, Irving Jordan and Sons from Faith, South Dakota, for $8,500. Sired by Mohnen Impressive 1093, he was out of a daughter of SAV Final Answer 0035 with a ratio of 111 on four calves. He hit the ground at 80 pounds, and weaned at 812 pounds to ratio 112. His EPDs were CED 13, BW -2.4, WW 58, YW 95, and MILK 29.

The Lot 1 bull sold for $7,500 to Jerry Bush from Pierre, South Dakota. He was a son of the increasingly popular bull, Coleman Charlo 0256, and out of a daughter of SAV Priority 7283. With a 70 pound birth weight, he weaned at 759 pounds, and posted EPDs of CED 12, BW -1.7, WW 55, YW 95, and MILK 23. He had an IMF of 4.11 percent, and a rib eye measurement of 15.4 square inches.

Bud Long from Timber Lake, South Dakota, selected Lot 13 at $7000. Weighing 93 pounds at birth, here was another son of PA Full Power 1208. He was out of a RHR Hoover Dam X741 bred cow. He weaned at 771 pounds, and had EPDs of BW 2.0, WW 51, YW 90, and MILK 32 to complete the package.

This was a good sale for Bryant and Doug, but I would say that there were some outstanding two-year-old bulls that were well worth the money.