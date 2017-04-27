Sinclair Cattle Company Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: March 25, 2017

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo,Wyoming

Auctioneer: Mr. Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Average:

104 Total lots – $4,411

Sinclair Cattle Company's 2017 sale offering expressed quality that only years and years of selection for practical and predictable genetics present. These bulls just keep getting better and better year after year through their program of line breeding and inheritable traits from the industry standouts like the Emulation, Rito, and Traveler lineages. In addition to the success with enhancing EPDs the bulls in the offering were also in optimum breeding condition expressing muscle and shape, as well as docility. These bulls passed a very rigorous evaluation processes for fertility, structural soundness and genetic merit-without exception. As indicated by Sinclair, the process continues right up until the time the bulls enter the sales ring.

This year Sinclair also offered an impressive set of registered and commercial heifers. These heifers offered producers an opportunity to incorporate some of the best Sinclair genetics into their herds and judging by the popularity of this females, buyers were appreciative of the opportunity. All of these heifers were out of productive dams that had to adhere to the same quality standards and evaluation process as the bulls do. Sinclair Cattle Company has always paid great attention to the quality and kind of cows in their herd, which is part of the reason their herd has stood the test of time.

It was a beautiful day in Buffalo, Wyoming, and there was a good crowd on hand and many registered to bid online and on the phone as many producers are amongst the middle of calving season. Herdsman Logan Baker gave a short introduction explaining that a remarkable 70 percent of the bulls in the offering have a birth weight EPD of .9 or lower and the cow bulls in the offering expressed strong profit enhancing traits that will sire a marketable set of calves. The phones were buzzing and the excitement was building for Mr. Roger Jacobs to get the sale started. Sinclair customers know they can purchase dependable, quality, proven bulls in volume from this offering.

Topping the sale with a $28,000 bid was lot 8, Sinclair Piney Creek 6FV16,. He posted EPD's of CED +10, BW -.3, WW +36, YW +41, MILK +24. This bull is headed to Risse Halfbox Ranch Martin, SD

Lot 91 sale with a $18,000 bid Sinclair Emulation 6FX2,. He posted EPD's of CED +9, BW -.7, WW +48, YW +75, MILK +20. This bull is headed to Mccumber Angus Rolette, ND

Lot 23 sale with a $14,000 bid Sinclair Sun Dial 6TL8,. He posted EPD's of CED +15, BW -2.7, WW +31, YW +53, MILK +24. This bull is headed to Mccumber Angus Rolette, ND

Lot 108 sale with a $10,500 bid Sinclair Rollin Coal 6K12,. He posted EPD's of CED +10, BW -1.2, WW +42, YW +66, MILK +21. This bull is headed to Doug Feiring Powers Lake, ND

Lot 120 sale with a $9,000 bid Sinclair Ritolation 6RA5,. He posted EPD's of CED +3, BW +1.7, WW +35, YW +60, MILK +14. This bull is headed to Gerstell Forms Keyser, WV