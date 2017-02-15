Sletten Angus 29th Annual Angus Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 13, 2017

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

66 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $3,710

25 open commercial Angus Heifers – $1,025

Sletten Angus, owned by John, Tammy, and Jessica Sletten, hosted another big crowd for their annual production sale. The Sletten program has produced many of the top selling calves that are sold at Faith Livestock. John’s name is well-trusted in this area, and most of the bulls sold to repeat buyers.

This year’s bulls showed lots of depth of body, and they were presented with outstanding numbers in both the EPDs and in the individual performance figures.

Sletten bulls have always had a lot of performance, as well as depth and overall muscle. Their program is based on bringing the best Angus genetics available to their customers.

Some of this year’s bulls were sired by SF Speedway A187 who maintains a $Weaning of $99.08, which is at the top of the Angus breed.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, selling for $8,500 to the Kari Ranch from Bison, South Dakota. This bull was a very thick, deep-bodied son of GAR Prophet, and out of a daughter of Gardens Prime Star. His EPDs were BW 2.6, WW 70, YW 120, MILK 36, $W 79.44, and $B 135.40. Born at 88 pounds, he weaned at 848 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1456 pounds. His IMF was 6.43 percent and he had a rib eye of 14.1 square inches. His scrotal measurement was 38.8 cm.

Lots 2 and 5 each sold for $7,000, and they were purchased by the Kari Ranch. Lot 2 was a son of KG Alliance 1193 and out of a daughter of Stevenson Cattleman R142. He had EPDs of BW 1.8, WW 65, YW 117, MILK 26, and $B 141.64. With an 87 pound birth weight, he weaned at 769 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,415 pounds. He had a 41.4 cm. scrotal measurement.

Lot 5 was sired by RB Active Duty 010 and out of a daughter of SydGen CC&7. His EPDs were BW 1.7, WW 61, YW 111, and MILK 31. Entering the world at 84 pounds, he weaned at 745 pounds, and measured a 41.35 cm. scrotal.

Dan Jordan from Faith, South Dakota paid $6,500 each for Lots 3 and 8. Lot 3 was a son of GAR Prophet, and out of a Connealy Consensus 7229 daughter. This was a calving ease bull with a 74 pound birth weight and EPDs of +10 for CED and +0.2 for BW. He had a MILK EPD of 35, and a YW EPD of 114.

Lot 8 was also a son of GAR Prophet, but he was out of a daughter of RB Active Duty 010. His EPDs were CED 10, BW 0.7, WW 66, YW 116, and MILK 34. Born at 80 pounds, he weaned at 741 pounds, had an IMF of 5.87 percent and a rib eye of 15.1 square inches.

Lots 9 and 12 each sold for $6500 to the Lutz Ranch from Faith, South Dakota. Lot 9 was a son of GAR Prophet and out of a daughter of Active Duty. This combination netted EPDs of CED 10, BW 0.6, WW 68, and YW 116. Completing his stats were a 5.84 percent IMF and a 14.2 square inch rib eye.

Lot 12, also by GAR Prophet, had a weaning weight of 792 pounds and a yearling weight of 1,408 pounds. His IMF was 5.94 percent and he had a 39 cm. scrotal measurement.

The Slettens served a very nice noon lunch to the big crowd, on this very warm day in western South Dakota. There was no stopping the mud tracked in on everyone’s boots. It was 50 degrees and water was running everywhere.