Sodak Angus Ranch 60th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Jan. 23, 2017

Location: at the ranch, Sorum, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

49 Fall Black Angus bulls – $5,051

37 Fall Red Angus bulls – $4,500

Sodak Angus Ranch is located in the prairie lands of northwestern South Dakota, and is owned by the Vaughn and Lois Meyer family. It’s always nice when the sale is held out at the ranch, and you can see the hard work that goes into raising quality bulls. This annual sale features long age summer yearling Angus bulls.

These bulls were big and well grown, and I thought the whole set just looked fantastic on sale day. This herd has developed over many years with quality genetics, and has a reputation for the maternal traits of calving ease, milk, and docility. In addition, they have added bloodlines to both the Red and Black Angus that will add extra performance and pounds to the calf crop. Sullivan and Update lines were added to the Black Angus, and the Skagway and Sensation genetics were used with the Red Angus.

Many repeat buyers and neighbors were back this year to compete for many of the top bulls. The sale was a very fast-paced event, with the bulls being sold with a video broadcast.

In the Black Angus division, the top selling bull of the day was Lot 47, selling for $10,500 to Sunny Okanogan Ranch from Omak, Washington. Here was a son of Sodak Sullivan X377 who was out of a daughter of Sodak Windy T515. Born at 78 pounds, he weaned at 751 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,400 pounds. His EPDs were BW 0.2, WW 57, YW 86, MILK 21, MARB 0.77, and REA 0.36.

Another Black Angus that caught the eye of many was Lot 53, selling for $8,750 to Veal Black Angus Ranch from Meadow, South Dakota. Sired by Sodak Sullivan, he was out of a Payweight daughter. With a 76 pound birth weight, he weaned at 759 pounds.

The Keith Gaaskjolen Ranch from Meadow, South Dakota, purchased Lot 61 at $8,250. This Black Angus bull was another son of Sodak Sullivan. He had only a 68 pound birth weight, yet weaned at 649 pounds to ratio 109.

Lot 49 sold for $7750 to the Veal Black Angus Ranch. Born at 80 pounds, he weaned at 735 pounds to ratio 123.

Another Black Angus, Lot 70, sold for $7250 to Eric and Mindy Arneson from Meadow, South Dakota. Sired by HA Program 5652, he had impressive stats, including $Beef of 127.80. Born at 78 pounds, he weaned at 720 pounds.

In the Red Angus division, Lots 1 and 9 each sold for $7,250. Lot 9 sold to Pat and ToAnn Wade from Lusk, Wyoming, and was sired by Sodak Pro Star, going back to Flying W Skagway. Lot 1 was sired by Sodak Top Pick, and sold to Larry Nelson of Buffalo, South Dakota.

Gordon Helms from Reva, South Dakota, bought Lot 3 at $7,000. Sired by Sodak Top Gun and out of a daughter of Sodak Red Native, he weaned at 760 pounds, and had a yearling weight of 1,445 pounds.

Lot 8 was purchased by Pat and ToAnn Wade from Lusk, Wyoming, for $6,750. Here was a son of Sodak All Star who was out of a daughter of Sodak Final Answer. With an 80 pound birth weight and a BW EPD of 1.6, he weaned at 682 pounds to ratio 115.

Gordon Helms also selected Lot 2, grandson of Flying W Skagway 216Z, at $6,500. Born at 80 pounds he weaned at 753 pounds to ratio 124.

This was a very good sale for the Meyer family, and the noon lunch really hit the spot on a cold day.