Spear U Angus 33rd Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 8, 2017

Location: at the ranch, north of Wall, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Lynn and Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages: 126 reg. yearling and two-year-old Angus Bulls – $4,724

Spear U Angus had one of their biggest crowds ever for their annual February Angus bull sale. Greg and Lori Shearer, along with their son, Jace and Tisha Shearer and their family, offered both yearling and two-year-old bulls. They cater to many good-sized western South Dakota ranches. We see many feeder cattle that are sired by Spear U Ranch bulls, and many times they top the market. The cattle feeders seem to like the high dollar beef that are bred into these cattle. (Look at their $B scores.)

This herd has built a reputation for thick made, easy-fleshing cattle that maintain excellent carcass characteristics. Their whole program revolves around females that take care of themselves and their calves.

Calving ease and good udders are a given with the Spear U cattle. This is a very maternally bred herd of cattle, but they are also rich in carcass genetics. All bulls were tested for HD50K numbers by Zoetis.

Sale day was cool for temperature, but also bright and sunny. This helped produce this very strong sale.

The bulls were live through the ring, making it very evident that the dispositions of both the yearling and two-year-old bulls were outstanding.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 69, selling for $18,500 to Joseph Angus from Winner, South Dakota. This yearling, SUA Ten X 6057 was sired by AAR Ten X 7008 and out of a daughter of Baldridge Waylon W34. He weaned at 770 pounds and had EPDs of BW 0.6, WW 62, MILK 26, YW 116, and $B 173.46.

The Garrett Ranch from Pierre, South Dakota, represented by Jim, Sandy, and Levi Garrett, bought Lot 1, another yearling, at $10,000. He was sired by Baldridge Waylon W34, and out of a Ten X daughter. His EPDs were BW 3.5, WW 67, MILK 24, YW 118, and $B 177.48.

The Garretts were back to buy Lot 74 at $9,000. This March 6, 2016 son of RB Tour of Duty 177 was out of a daughter of SAV Prosperity Pride 4326. Born at 86 pounds, he weaned at 730 pounds, and posted EPDs of BW 3.5, WW 64, MILK 27, YW 115, and $B 161.28.

Longtime repeat buyer, Don Fish, from Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, chose two yearlings, Lots 7 and 8, each at $8,500. The Lot 7 bull was sired by SUA Waylon 4196, with an 86 pound birth weight, and a weaning weight of 739 pounds. The Lot 8 bull was by RB Tour of Duty 177, with EPDs of BW 2.8, WW 67, MILK 27, YW 120, and $B 157.38.

In the two-year-old division, the top selling bull was Lot 14, selling for $7,750 to Ed Lawrence from Alzada, Montana. Sired by JMB Traction 292, he had a 76 pound birth weight and a weaning weight of 639 pounds.

Lot 10 sold to longtime repeat buyer, Pat Trask, from Wasta, South Dakota, for $6,500. This son of Sitz Top Game 561X was out of a daughter of Spear U Ranch Hand.

Lot 23 went to the Garretts at $6,250. Another good $Beef score of $160.57 for this son of Baldridge Waylon W34.

All in all, a very strong sale for the Shearer family. Again, excellent hospitality before and after the sale. The chili on this very cold day was perfect!