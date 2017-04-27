Stevenson Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: March 15, 2017

Location: At the ranch, Hobson, Mont.

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep.: Dixon Scott

Average:

260 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,087

The crew at Stevenson Angus was treated to a very nice sunny day for their annual spring bull sale. The area had got a bit of rain the day and evening before the sale, putting the crowd on hand in a good mood to buy bulls.

The bulls in the sale were in great condition, they had not been overly fed and really showed their natural fleshing ability. This was a thick, meaty set of bulls with plenty of power and calving ease bred in. There were several large sire groups that allowed buyers to purchased many half brothers, ensuring a more even set of feeder cattle.

Topping the sale was lot 1, Stevenson Rebel 60143, a Feb 11, 2016 son of Plattemere k360and out of a Final Product dam. Epds of CED 9 BW -1.9 WW 64 Milk 31 YW 112 and $B of 170.54. ABS Global Defrost, WI was the buyer at $41,000.

Selling at $9500 was lot 8 to long time repeat buyer Dry Fork Livestock, Edgerton, WY. Stevenson In Focus 60059 is a Jan. 28, 2016 son of Deer valley 0274 htat posted a 78 weaning ratio, 127 yearling ratio and 365 IMF. He has epds of CED 6 BW 2.6 WW 59 Milk 26 YW 120 $B 151.13

Lot 4, Stevenson Top Game 60039 a Jan. 26, 2016 son of Plattemere Weigh up k360 with epds of CED 1 BW 1.8 WW 63 Milk 33 YW 113 $B 150.96 sold to Schuring CC, Andour, S.D., for $27,000.

Dry Fork Livestock struck again at $9,000 on lot 24, Stevenson 60038, a Jan. 25, 2016 son of Deer Valley all in 0274 with epds of CED 11 BW .4 WW 52 Milk 21 YW 98 $B 133.61.

Dry Fork Livestock struck again at $9,000 on lot 55, Stevenson, a Feb 22, 2016 son of Plattemere Weigh up K360 with epds of CED 6 BW .9 WW 63 Milk 34 YW 112 $B 152.28.

Dry Fork Livestock struck again at $9,000 on lot 93, Stevenson 60134, a Feb 08, 2016 son of Plattemere Weigh up K360 with epds of CED 14 BW -1.6 WW 64 Milk 28 YW 116 $B 167.63.

The talk in the pens before and after the sale was how consistent and uniform the bulls were. Many of the buyers felt this was the best set of bulls ever offered by Stevenson Angus for their spring sale.