Stewart Charolais & Red Angus 10th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 11, 2017

Location: Madison Sale Barn, Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

38 Charolais Bulls – $4,710

8 Red Angus Bulls – $3,469

A big crowd gathered at Madison Livestock to bid on top quality Charolais bulls from the herd of Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota. The skies were a bit overcast, but the temperatures were high. We drove in rain all the way across South Dakota on our way home after the sale.

There were many repeat buyers on the seats, coming from the surrounding states, and from both eastern and western South Dakota.

Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer both calving ease and high performance.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, selling for $11,500 to Edward Gluener, Clear Lake, South Dakota. This Charolais herd sire prospect was sired by VPI Ledger 320A, and out of a daughter of WCR Sir Tradition 9407P. This smooth bull was well put together. Born at 92 pounds, he weaned at 852 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,540 pounds. His EPDs were CE 1.4, BW 2.1, WW 49, YW 93, MILK 8 and MTL 32.

Terry Henderson, Lodgepole, South Dakota, purchased Lot 3, a smooth, thick Charolais, at $8,750. With a 95 pound birth weight, he weaned at 804 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1572 pounds. His EPDs were BW 2.2, WW 46, YW 98 and MTL 27. He was sired by VPI Ledger 320A and out of a daughter of One Penny Blanco Flash 6424.

Edward Gluener was back to purchase Lot 4 at $7,000. This Charolais was sired by JS Sir Flash 4213 pld, son of One Penny Blanco Flash 6424. His mother was a daughter of EC Tender Maker 4029 pld, and he entered the world at 91 pounds. He weaned at 819 pounds, and posted EPDs of CE -0.6, BW 1.8, WW 27, and YW 60.

Lot 38 was the top selection for Darrin Van De Stroet of Inwood, Iowa. At $6,250, this Charolais son of WCR Sir Tradition 9407 P was out of a daughter of HCR Rancher 3100 polled. With a birth weight of 90 pounds, he weaned at 827 pounds. His EPDs were CE 3.3, BW 0.9, WW 30, YW 46, MILK 17, and MTL 32.

After some rapid bidding, Lot 6 was swept up by Dale Foster of Estelline, South Dakota for $6,250. This long-sided bull had exceptional growth with EPDs of BW 4.1, WW 44, and YW 78. He was born at 103 pounds, weaned at 872 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1446 pounds. He was sired by WWW DCR Mr Big Success A272, and out of a daughter of Double-H Hot Water 028X.

Another bull at $6,250 was Lot 16, and he headed to Wyndmere, North Dakota, as he was purchased by Dean Heitkamp. He weighed 81 pounds when he was born on Sept. 11, 2015. This son of WCR Sir Tradition 9407 P was out of a daughter of JS Sir Ease 3103 polled, and weaned at 881 pounds. His EPDs included CE -0.3, BW 0.4, WW 40, YW 68, MILK 8, and MTL 28.

On to the Red Angus division: The top selling bull was Lot 46, a son of Crump Roosevelt 301, and grandson of Bieber Roosevelt W384. His mother was a daughter of Beckton Julian U099 G5. Born at 81 pounds, this big stout bull weaned at 793 pounds. His EPDs were CE 5, BW 0.2, WW 67, YW 100, MILK 21, and ME -1. At $5,000, this bull sold to Dale Foster of Estelline, South Dakota.

Dale Foster found another son of Crump Roosevelt 301 in Lot 52. His mother was a daughter of VGW Carbide 214. With a birth weight of 70 pounds, he weaned at 802 pounds. His EPDs were BW -0.8, WW 65, YW 98, and MILK 21. He sold for $4,750.

Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, and to evaluate and make plans for how these genetics will fit into many cattle herds.