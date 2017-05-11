Stomprud Angus Ranch 13th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April.11, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Jon Millar, Sturgis, SD

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

21 reg. Black Angus bulls – $2,240

Stomprud Angus Ranch at Mud Butte, South Dakota, is owned by Larry and Eileen Stomprud. They presented a big, stout set of bulls for their 13th annual bull sale. These bulls were big and long, and they produced good growth numbers.

A big percentage of the bulls were sired by the home raised bull, Stomprud Sulphur Creek 426, and from the AI sire, KM Broken Bow 002.

Many of the bulls sold to repeat buyers. All the bulls were genomic tested with Zoetis i50K to verify the sire, as well as for improving the accuracy of the EPD profile.

The Stomprud program has focused on providing functional animals for the "hard grass" prairies of western South Dakota. They had balanced EPDs that have excellent growth and maternal traits, along with good carcass quality.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 5, selling for $4,750 to repeat buyer, Lyle Neal, from Lodge Grass, Montana. Sired by KM Broken Bow 002, he was out of a cow by Connealy Stimulus 8419. Born at 82 pounds, he weaned at 724 pounds. His EPDs were CED 13, BW -0.7, WW 58, YW 95, CEM 12, MILK 31, CW 29, MARB 0.84, RE 0.50, $W 65.03, and $B 118.04.

Lot 3 sold for $3,750 to Chris McFarland from Rapid City, South Dakota. This son of KM Broken Bow 002 was out of a daughter of GDAR Game Day 449. He had a 59 pound birth weight, and weaned at 676 pounds. His EPDs were CED 21, BW -5.1, WW 50, YW 86, CEM 18, MILK 29, CW 23, MARB 0.51, RE 0.70, $W 64.64, and $B 94.83. This was a true, "sleep all night" heifer bull.

The Wilson Brothers from Elm Springs, South Dakota, picked Lot 11 at $3,500. Sired by Stomprud Sulphur Creek 426, he was out of a daughter of Flag Impression 10038. Entering the world at 76 pounds, he weaned at 616 pounds. His EPDs included CED 13, BW -1.7, WW 48, YW 84, CEM 13, MILK 29, CW 33, MARB 0.81, RE 0.49, $W 63.29, and $B 130.45.

Lot 16 sold for $3,250 to Irwin Ferguson from Kadoka, South Dakota. He was a son of Sulphur Creek and out of a daughter of Connealy Stimulus 8419. He had a 77 pound birth weight, and weaned at 643 pounds. His EPDs were BW 0.2, WW 52, YW 91, MILK 26, MARB 0.57, RE 0.40, $W 54.79, and $B 112.18.

At $3,000, Lot 8 sold to the Wilson Brothers. This heifer bull had all the right numbers. Born at 81 pounds, he weaned at 683 pounds. His EPDs included CED 16, BW -1.9, WW 43, YW 72, CEM 13, MILK 29, CW 12, MARB 0.67, and RE 0.31. This son of KM Broken Bow 002 was out of a granddaughter of Bon View New Design 208.

Another bull at $3,000 was Lot 20. Here was a bull sired by Flag Right Cross 10017. His mother was a daughter of Vision Frontier 616. He entered the world at 89 pounds and grew to a weaning weight of 659 pounds. His EPDs were BW 4.2, WW 46, YW 82, MILK 24, CW 23, MARB 0.68, and $B 103.44. His new owner is Reeve Land & Cattle from Opal, South Dakota.