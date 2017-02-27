Stout Charolais Ranch 38th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 21, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Jeff Long

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Average: 65 yrlg Charolais bulls – $ 3,752

Stout Charolais, owned by Jerry and Annie Stout and their children, brought to town a uniform set of Charolais bulls, and found a crowd ready to bid on these good bulls. The Stout bulls are not pushed for gain, and consequently, they are much stouter and wider when they are delivered after the first of May.

Stouts have been in the Charolais business for a long time and have provided the seedstock for many of the good commercial outfits in this area. The Stout cattle are naturally thick made, with big tops and butt ends, and have long been noted for their muscle and growth.

Stouts have been responsible for some of the high dollar per head feeder cattle that have sold in this area. The majority of the bidding came from cattlemen who have purchased from Stout Charolais in past sales.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 18, SCR DC Ledger 667. He was a smooth, polled son of LT Ledger 0332P, and was out of a daughter of WCR Sir Paul 118P. With an 89 pound birth weight, he weaned an actual weight of 832 pounds. His yearling weight was 1313 pounds to index 118. His EPDs were CE 6, BW -1.1, WW 37, YW 67 and TM 24. He had a 15.31 square inch rib eye to index 114. This powerful bull sold to Cerney Ranch, Belvidere, South Dakota, for $7,000.

Lyle McMillin from Cole Camp, Missouri, was the new owner of Lot 7, with his bid of $6,750. Sired by WCR Sir Kingsbury 433, he was out of a daughter of SCR Sir Duke 563. Born at 88 pounds, he weaned at 842 pounds, before growing to a yearling weight of 1325 pounds to index 119. His EPDs were CE 1.7, BW -1.0, WW 35, YW 62, MILK 16, and TM 34. He had an IMF of 3.29 to index 135.

Lot 11 was headed to Keldren, South Dakota, when Mike and Dani Beer placed their final bid of $6,750. He was a son of LT Rushmore 8060 and out of a daughter of ASC Eliminator 032. His actual weaning weight was 854 pounds, and he posted EPDs of CE 10.1, BW -3.3, WW 33, YW 57, MILK 15, and TM 32.

Adam Johnson, Cody, Nebraska, made his top selection Lot 30, with his final bid of $6,750. This polled son of LT Ledger 0332 P was out of a daughter of LT Polled Value 9089. He weaned at 836 pounds, and reached a yearling weight of 1406 pounds, after gaining 3.92 pounds per day. He had a 14.98 square inch rib eye to index 111.

Lot 25 was the top selection for longtime repeat buyer, Kieth Smith. The selling price was $6,500 for this son of LT Ledger 0332P. His mother was a daughter of SCR Wind Power 8166. His EPDs included BW -1.0, WW 39, YW 74, and TM 28.

Another popular bull was Lot 26, and the final bidder, at $6,500, was Stromberger Farms, Inc. of Imperial, Nebraska. Here was a son of SCR Wind Power 8166, and out of a daughter of WCR Sir Paul 429P. Born at 90 pounds he weaned at 840 pounds. His EPDs were BW -1.5, WW 45, YW 78, MILK 14, and TM 37. He measured a 16.95 square inch rib eye to index 126.

Jerry and Annie Stout, and their growing family, work hard on their ranch, down by Kadoka, to bring these good Charolais bulls to the Philip Sale barn.