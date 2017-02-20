Thorson Herefords Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 14, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

35 reg. Two-year-old Hereford bulls – $3,929

20 open yearling Hereford heifers – $1,160

Doug and Nancy Thorson presented their annual Hereford bull and heifer sale before a nice crowd at Philip Livestock on Valentine’s Day. After two months of tough weather in this area, sale day brought a bright, beautiful day, and a very strong sale for this family. Every bull found a new home.

These Hereford bulls are raised at the Thorson Ranch, north of Quinn, and northwest of Philip. Doug and Nancy have been in the Hereford business for many years, and work to maintain a strong maternal cow herd that will thrive on the western South Dakota prairie. They keep only the cows that will work. They breed for moderate birth weight, and for excellent udders on the females.

These bulls are not overfed, and are presented in their natural clothes. Doug also breeds longevity into his cattle, another place for cattlemen to improve their bottom line.

A very fast paced sale took place, with several ranches buying multiple lots.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 9, going to Chuck Willard from Belvidere, South Dakota, for $ 7250. He was TH L1 Domino 5922, a son of CO L1 Domino 847, and out of a daughter of L1 Domino 725. His EPDs were BW 2.4, WW 43, YW 76, and MILK 22. Born at 82 pounds he weaned at 673 pounds.

Lot 29 sold for $6,750 to Ed Lawrence from Alzada, Montana. This son of JA L1 Domino 0214 was out of a daughter of Domino 3113 N5303. He entered the world at 90 pounds, weaned at 658 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1205 pounds. With a 40.2 cm. scrotal measurement, he had EPDs of BW 4.2, WW 55, YW 95, and MILK 24.

Roseth Brothers from Midland, South Dakota, chose two good bulls in Lot 6 at $ 6750 and Lot 21 at $6,500. Lot 6 was sired by Domino 847 and out of a daughter of Domino 6002. With a 95 pound birth weight, he weaned at 641 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1235 pounds. Lot 21 was a son of TH L1 Domino 3001 and out of a daughter of L1 Domino 4013. This bull had red pigment with a birth weight of 92 pounds, a weaning weight of 685 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1200 pounds.

Lot 17 sold to Ed Lawrence for $6,000. Born at 84 pounds, this son of CL1 Domino 034 had EPDs of BW 2.3, WW 41, YW 75, and MILK 28.

Lee Haber from Hulett, Wyoming, bought Lot 25 at $5,500. Here was a son of BT L1 Domino 3305 that was out of an 847 daughter. He had EPDs of BW 4.5, WW 53, YW 83, and MILK 25.

Give Doug a call, or stop by his ranch, if you’d like to see how these Hereford genetics could make an impact on your cattle herd.