Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch Gelbvieh and Angus 36th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 4, 2017

Location: At the ranch, Selby, S.D.

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Tri-State Representative: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

105 yearling Balancer Bulls – $3,791

38 yearling Angus Bulls – $3,921

15 yearling Gelbvieh influenced Bulls – $3,490

18 Fall Balancers and Angus Bulls – $3,804

176 Total Bulls – $3,844

Warm spring weather and hospitality greeted the crowd on hand for Thorstenson's Lazy TV Ranch 36th Annual Bull Sale at the ranch west of Selby on Saturday, March 4. Owners Vaughn and Wendy Thorstenson and Brian and DeDee Begeman offered a quality set of bulls.

A total of 176 Gelbvieh, Balancer, and Angus bulls averaged $3,844, and sold into eight states. Nearly 90 percent of the buyers were repeat customers, and many bought in volume.

Commanding the top price at $13,000 was Lot 5, purchased by Bar Arrow Gelbvieh from Phillipsburg, Kansas. The homozygous black and homozygous polled Balancer yearling was sired by Connealy Revelation, and out of one of the herd's top cows, W413, who is a Dam of Merit, and was also mother of the high-selling bull in the 2016 sale.

Larry Thompson of Glenham, South Dakota, a Lazy TV Ranch customer for more than 30 years, took home Lot 18 at a final bid of $8,500. The black Balancer yearling was sired by Tombstone 050 and posted calving, performance, and carcass EPDs in the top third of the Gelbvieh breed.

Leading off the red Balancer offering was Lot 92 that sold to Dan Materi, Strasburg, North Dakota, for $8,500. Sired by IDRA Victory 0034, he indexed 123 for ADG and 117 for yearling weight.

Two more red Balancer Victory sons brought $8,000, including Lot 95 purchased by longtime customers, Merle and Adrienne Hicks from Martin, South Dakota, and Lot 98 bought by Jim Houck of Akaska, South Dakota.

John Haefner of Mound City, South Dakota, nabbed the high-selling Angus bull, Lot 175, at $7,750. A son of Connealy Big Money, he posted a 118 ADG ratio and a 1445-pound yearling weight.

Skip Rau, Selby, South Dakota, another long-time customer, bought the high-selling fall-born Angus bull, Lot 165, at $6250. He was sired by Woodhill Daybreak and indexed 125 on test.

Haefner struck again purchasing the two high-selling Gelbvieh-influenced bulls, Lot 134 and 138, both at $6,000. Both were black yearlings sired by DLW Alumni 7513A, the 2014 Gelbvieh Futurity champion bull.