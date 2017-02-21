Tokach Angus Ranch Cutting-Edge Genetics 42nd Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 20, 2017

Location: Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averges:

147 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,495

38 Registered Angus heifers – $2,697

49 Commercial Angus heifers – $2,150

Spring was in the air at Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, North Dakota for the 42nd Annual Tokach Angus Production Sale. The cattle offered had never been creep fed and are not on any commercial feed. No formulas for numbers on this outfit, every weight was taken with a scale at birth, weaning, and yearling time. Operating in this way presents an opportunity for buyers who want the real deal. The bulls were fashioned to hold up for several breeding seasons and looked the part on sale day. The females were an extreme opportunity with top end genetics and a phenotype that would knock your eyeballs out. Their catalog started with a quote that my report is going to end with:

In the middle of a difficulty lies opportunity. –Albert Einstein

Reported are the top opportunities of the day:

Lot 1, Tokach Excitement D045, was sold to Greg Svenningsen of Valley City, North Dakota for $9,000. He's sired by Basin Excitement and was born Feb. 4, 2016 at 84 pounds. His EPDs include BW 2.0, WW 78, YW 128, and Milk 29. He was 818 pounds on his 205 wt.

$9,000 was the price of Lot 100, Tokach Full Power D209, for Doug and Lisa Schmidt of Solen, North Dakota. PA Full Power 1208 is his sire and 94 pounds was his weight at birth on Feb. 13, 2016. His EPDs include BW 1.9, WW 64, YW 120, and Milk 36; he was 728 pounds on his 205 wt.

Dave Wanner of Hebron, North Dakota bought Lot 20, Tokach Absolute D011, for $8,250. KCF Bennett Absolute sired him and he was born Jan. 31, 2016 at 88 pounds. He was 732 pounds on his 205 wt. while his EPDs include BW 2.1, WW 69, YW 119, and Milk 31.

Archie Wanner of Hebron, North Dakota bought Lot 32, Tokach Counselor D002, for $8,000. Connealy Counselor is his daddy and he scored EPDs of BW 0.5, WW 77, YW 125, and Milk 28. He was born Jan. 26, 2016 at 74 pounds and was 774 pounds on his 205 wt.

Archie Wanner struck twice by buying Lot 35, Tokach Counselor D091, for $7,500. He is a son of Connealy Counselor and has EPDs of BW -1.1, WW 70, YW 122, and Milk 32. He was born Feb. 6, 2016 at 70 pounds and was 781 pounds on his 205 wt.