Topp Herefords Volume XVII Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 10, 2017

Location: at the Ranch, Grace City, ND

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Matt Sims

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

149 Polled Hereford bulls averaged: $9367

48 Polled Hereford females averaged: $4219

It was a beautiful day at Topp Herefords 17th Production Sale. It was very nice to see the sunshine on the East side of the state. The winter’s snow was piled and the clear space was blanketed with golden straw and Hereford bulls. It was an impressive offering with some of the stoutest and easy fleshing bulls I’ve seen all spring. Each bull that came through the ring raised a riot of bidding. But people don’t just come to buy the bulls and females; they come for the quality of customer service. Ryan Topp goes above and beyond the call of duty to bring his customers the quality to receive the premium prices for their cattle, especially in market trends that we see today. Consistent top end genetics, top end phenotypes, and Topp end service is what I seen most throughout the day. Here’s the cream:

Lot 94, TH 505U Playmaker 48D, is heading down under with Castle Cattle Company of Avoca, NSW AUS for $70,000. He’s a son of Playmaker 14Z that was born 1/31/16 at 98 pounds and he was 748 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 3.3, WW 53, YW 83, and Milk 27.

Lot 5, TH 44B 17Y Lambeau 53D, is heading to what’ll feel like foreign country in Novasota, TX with ST Genetics for $61,000. He’s a Lambeau 17Y son with EPDs of BW 1.2, WW 52, YW 83, and Milk 23. He was born 1/14/16 at 85 pounds and was 773 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Vin-Mar Cattle Company of Gordon, NE got their hands on Lot 40, TH 95W 7B Start Me Up 65D, for $60,000. He’s sired by Start Me Up ET 7B and was 99 pounds at birth on 1/16/16 and 798 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 3.2, WW 61, YW 97, and Milk 24.

$55,000 was the high bid on Lot 59, TH A208 49B El Dorado 57D, for Select Sires and the Monahan Partnership. He’s a son of El Dorado 49B ET that scored EPDs of BW -0.1, WW 53, YW 86, and Milk 30. He was born 1/15/16 at 69 pounds and was 754 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Genex of Shawano, WI purchased Lot 4, TH 41B 17Y Lambeau 20D, at $52,000. He’s sired by Lambeau 17Y and has EPDs of BW 1.9, WW 49, YW 85, and Milk 24. He was born 12/30/15 at 79 pounds and was 792 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Lot 33, TH 529B 145Y Prospector 44D, was sold for $50,000 to Semex of Guelph, ON, CA. He’s sired by Prospector 145Y and was born 1/12/16 at 71 pounds and was 788 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 0.8, WW 56, YW 87, and Milk 26.