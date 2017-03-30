Trask & Peterson’s 27th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 14, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages: 59 registered Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,266

It was a crowded place at Philip Livestock with many repeat buyers, plus a host of new people, looking for good Angus genetics. Todd and Samra Trask and Randy and Lois Peterson, once again brought a well-grown set of bulls.

These bulls had length and were packed full of muscle. The cattle are bred to be easy fleshing and highly maternal, with a lot of eye appeal.

Many repeat buyers were on hand. There were calving ease bulls that still had powerful growth numbers. And for ranchers who like to add "families of genetics", there were many half and three-quarters brothers in the offering.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 59, selling for $5750 to Roy Bolden from Buffalo Gap, South Dakota. Known as Rafter Q 100X 507H, he was a son of GAR 100X, and out of a daughter of Stevenson Rainmaker 1162. Born at only 58 pounds, he weaned at 760 pounds. This calving ease bull had EPDs of CED 15, BW -2.9, WW 51, YW 89, and MILK 29.

Repeat buyer Pat Trask from Elm Springs, South Dakota, bought Lot 3 at $5000. He was Trask 2100 507, a son of VAR Generation 2100. With an 80 pound birth weight, he weaned at 854 pounds. He was the number one weaning weight bull in the Trask herd with a ratio of 130. His EPDs were BW 2.5, WW 73, YW 120, MILK 38, and $W 72.39. Pat Trask also purchased Lots 11 and 74.

The successful bidder on Lot 10 was Morris Jones, Midland, South Dakota, with his final bid of $4750. Rafter Q Gen 2100 504H was a son of VAR Generation 2100, and posted EPDs of BW 1.8, WW 65, YW 114, MILK 37, $W 64.73, and $B 134.82. His dam was a daughter of Mogck Bullseye. Born at 87 pounds, he weaned at 843 pounds. He had a big top and was extra thick.

Jim O'Dea from Plainview, South Dakota, made his top selection Lot 12, at $4750. This son of VAR Generation 2100 was out of a daughter of Connealy 044 062. He had a birth weight of 92 pounds and a heavy weaning weight of 924 pounds. To complete the package, he had EPDs of BW 2.4, WW 68, YW 114, and MILK 38.

Three bulls sold for $4500 each. Lot 11 was sired by VAR Generation 2100, and out of a daughter of Mogck Sure Shot. Born at 73 pounds, he weaned at 803 pounds, and posted EPDs of BW 0.1, WW 62, YW 106, and MILK 35.

Lot 25 was sired by Mogck Sure Shot, and out of a daughter of SUA 303. Born at 89 pounds, he weaned at 756 pounds, and posted EPDs of BW 1.1, WW 53, YW 83, and MILK 30.

Lot 74 was sired by Sitz Sensation 693A, and out of a daughter of Connealy Consensus 578B. Born at 75 pounds, he weaned at 742 pounds, and posted EPDs of BW -0.2, WW 55, YW 101, and MILK 29.