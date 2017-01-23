Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: January 20, 2017

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek, Rowdy Benson

Average:

63 2-year-old Angus Bulls: $4,686

It was a glimpse of spring in Bowman, ND at Bowman Auction Market for the Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale. These Urlacher bulls are developed in a way so they naturally show their easy fleshing, depth, and thickness. If you want a bull that will hold up year after year with a dominating strong structure then look no further. These are a well-balanced set of genetics that optimize maternal traits without losing the carcass performance. Many people in the seats were repeat customers, which is a true testament to the satisfaction in the program. Hat’s off to our hosts, Gregg and Mary, and here is the cream off the top:

Lot 15, UA Identity 5227, topped the sale at $10,000 purchased by Justin Johnson of Reeder, ND. He’s a Koupals B&B Identity son born 4/10/15 at 82 pounds and posted an Adj. 205 of 670 pounds. His EPDs are BW 1.5, WW 51, YW 93, and Milk 28.

Lot 1, UA Chism 5381, headed to Raleigh, ND for $9,500 with Don Miller. He’s a Mohnen Chism 2403 son with EPDs of BW 2.8, WW 47, YW 82, and Milk 24. He was born June, 2015 at 76 pounds and had an Adj. 205 of 808 pounds.

Don Miller struck again on Lot 7, UA Aberdeen 5280, also for $9,500. He’s an Ellingson Aberdeen 9020 son born June, 2015 at 76 pounds and has an Adj. 205 of 762 pounds. His EPDs include BW 0.1, WW 52, YW 84, and Milk 25.

Deran and Tina Lefor of Gladstone, ND purchased Lot 53, UA Up River 5358, for $8,750. He’s a Thomas Up River 1614 son with EPDs of BW 1.0, WW 57, YW 100, and Milk 30. He was born April, 2015 at 79 pounds and scored 616 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Again the Lefor’s of Gladstone, ND purchased Lot 26, UA Upward 5255, for $8,500. He’s an own son of Sitz Upward 307R with EPDs of BW 1.7, WW 52, YW 98, and Milk 30. He was born April, 2015 at 81 pounds and was 632 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Justin Johnson of Reeder, ND, purchased Lot 13, UA Packer 5094, for $8,250. He’s a Connealy Packer 547 son born April, 2015 at 84 pounds and was 688 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 3.2, WW 51, YW 90, and Milk 24.