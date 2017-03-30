Van Beek Angus Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 20, 2017

Location: Mobridge Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 19 reg. two-yr-old Angus Bulls ave. $ 3658

48 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls – $2,917

43 Black Angus Bred Cows – $1,613

The Van Beek Ranch is near Pollock, South Dakota. Each year they bring their bulls, and an outstanding set of purebred Angus bred cows to Mobridge Livestock Auction for their annual production sale.

Van Beek Angus Ranch, owned by Jeff Van Beek, along with his family and longtime herdsmen, Troy and Billie Jo LaFave, hosted a big crowd at their annual production sale.

These bulls performed well, even though Pollock, South Dakota, was one of the heavy snowfall areas in the state. This was a big, stout set of bulls that are bred for growth, maternal, and carcass characteristics. Many of the bulls were AI sired, and 22 head were out of the Van Beek embryo transfer program.

The bred females were outstanding, especially with their dispositions.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 9, a yearling bull, selling to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, South Dakota, for $ 6000. This son of Werner War Party 2417 was out of a daughter of B/R New Day 454. Born at 88 pounds, he weaned at 860 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1426 pounds. This impressive looking bull had EPDs of BW 1.1, WW 57, YW 100, MILK 41, RE 1.11, and $W 71.72. He had an IMF of 4.12, and a 15.5 square inch rib eye to ratio 116.

Another top yearling bull was found in Lot 3, selling for $ 5500 to Brent Ireland, Martin, South Dakota. Sired by SS Niagara Z29, and a grandson of Hoover Dam, his mother was a daughter of Werner War Party 2417. With an 84 pound birth weight, he weaned at 844 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1460 pounds to ratio 118. His EPDs included CED 10, BW -0.2, WW 68, YW 124, MILK 31, CW 57, and RE 1.18. Other numbers of note were $W 63.71, $F 96.75, and $B 162.03. He was recommended as a heifer bull.

Lot 7 sold for $ 4750 to Josh Bieber of Bowdle, South Dakota. Another yearling, recommended for heifers, he was born at 80 pounds, weaned at 737 pounds, and reached 1263 pounds as a yearling. Here was another son of SS Niagara Z29, and he was out of a daughter of AAR Ten X 7008 SA. His EPDs were BW 1, WW 60, YW 112, MILK 28, CW 47, MARB 0.85, and RE 1.19. He had a 4.55% IMF, with a 14.3 square inch rib eye. He also had $F 77.45, $G 50.39, and $B 153.95.

In the two-year-old division, the top seller, at $ 5000, was Lot 80. He was sired by Sitz Upside 547W, going back to Sitz Upward 307R. His mother was a daughter of ALC Big Eye D09N, and he entered the world at 84 pounds. His EPDs included CED 5, BW 1.6, WW 49, YW 95, and MILK 32. His new owner is Nate Huffman, Selby, South Dakota.

Another two-year-old, Lot 78, sold for $ 4750, and he also headed home with Nate Huffman. Here was a half-brother to Lot 80, sired by Sitz Upside 547W, and out of a daughter of GAR Predestined. With an 89 pound birth weight, he posted EPDs of CED 4, BW 2.1, WW 55, YW 100, MILK 34, and CW 46.

Lot 87 was another two-year-old selling for $ 4750. This son of Connealy Reflection had EPDs of CED 10, BW 0.2, WW 54, YW 102, MILK 26, and CW 45. His new owner was Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, South Dakota.

The Van Beeks welcome folks to their ranch throughout the year to see next year's upcoming crop of quality bulls.