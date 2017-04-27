Vermilion Ranch Spring Production Sale | TSLN.com

Dates: March 23-24 2017

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook, Greg Goggins

Reported by: Dixon Scott

Averages:

457 fall Angus bulls -$6,554

5,962 Commercial Heifers

The Vermilion Ranch fall performance sale was another huge success for this longtime Angus family. The Vermilion Ranch is owned by Babe Goggins and her large family. They produce truckloads of outstanding Angus cattle across Montana. The weather was beautiful, and a large crowd filled the PAYS arena both days.

I was very impressed to view this large offering of high quality Angus cattle. Many of the top bulls were selected by registered breeders, but there was also tremendous demand by commercial ranchers from several states.

A highlight of the sale was the complete offering of bred females from the Vermilion Ranch, that were born in 2009. The commercial bred heifers were another real attraction. Most were AIed to the herd bulls, and were ultrasounded for short calving periods and for bull and heifer calves.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, selling for $35,000 to Krebs Ranch Gordon, NE He was a son of Connealy Spur.This bull was very massive, being extra deep-bodied and packed full of thickness both front and rear. His EPDs were BW 2.0, WW 87, YW 139, MILK 37, MARB 0.84, RE 0.60, $W 102.19, $F 115.39, and $B 145.62. With an 78 pound birth weight, he weaned at 914 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1,578 pounds.

Bobcat Angus Ranch Galata, MT, chose Lot 9 at $30,000 He was sired by Connealy Spur. Born at 87pounds, he weaned at 848 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,472 pounds. He had EPDs of BW 2.1, WW 69, YW 122, MILK 33, MARB 0.72, RE 0.69, $W 77.16, and $B 129.18.

Lot 53 sold for $26,000 to Frink Angus Parshall, ND. He was another fall bull, sired by SAV Prority 7283. He had an 78 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 854 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1,552 pounds. His EPDs were BW 1.2, WW 71, YW 116, MILK 31, MARB 0.08, RE 0.84, $W 79.59, and $B 135.51.

Lot 4 sold for $21,000 to Pass Creek Angus Ranch Wyola, MT. He was another fall bull, sired by Connealy Spur . He had an 88 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 855 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1,492 pounds. His EPDs were BW 3.4, WW 71, YW 125, MILK 33, MARB 0.81, RE 0.39, $W 75.59, and $B 133.37.

Lot 3 sold for $20,000 to Flesch Angus Ranch Shelby, MT. He was another fall bull, sired by Connealy Spur . He had an 90 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 871 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1,501 pounds. His EPDs were BW 3.1, WW 67, YW 119, MILK 34, MARB 1.19, RE 0.70, $W 77.22, and $B 141.54.

Lot 42 sold for $20,000 to Ridl Angus Ranch Dickenson, ND. He was another fall bull, sired by SAV Priority . He had an 87 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 923 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1,513 pounds. His EPDs were BW 1.7, WW 70, YW 115, MILK 30, MARB .22, RE 0.59, $W 76.56, and $B 135.06.

Lot 72 sold for $20,000 to Mahor Angus Ranch Morristown, SD. He was another fall bull, sired by Connealy Product . He had an 82 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 806 pounds, and a yearling weight of 1,369 pounds. His EPDs were BW 1.5, WW 56, YW 103, MILK 29, MARB .52, RE 0.66, $W 68.51, and $B 129.22.