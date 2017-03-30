Werning Cattle Company 36th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Sale at the ranch near Emery, SD

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises

Auctioneers, Dustin Carter and Jared Shipman

TSLN Reps., Scott Dirk and Chris Effling

Averages

136 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls averaged $9,044

9 Angus Bulls averaged $5,528

80 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Breds averaged $7,996

225 Registered Lots averaged $8,531

Also sold

1 Pick of the Fall Born Heifer Calves averaged $5,000

30 Commercial Bred Hiefers averaged $2,998

10 Units of Semen averaged $680

27 Embryo Lots averaged $1,567

The 36th Annual Werning Cattle Co Production Sale was held at the ranch near Emery, SD. A large crowd was on hand to select top notch Simmental and Simmental influenced genetics and enjoyed the Werning families' great hospitality. The offering included registered herd bull prospects, registered bred females, fall pick, commercial bred females, embryos and semen. The day had a couple records broken – one for temperature and another for sale topper. New and repeat customers saw cattle going to 21 states and Canada.

Top selling bulls:

Lot # 74

$205,000

W/C Loaded Up 811D

W/C Loaded Up 1119Y x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental

Buyer: Double Bar D, Arcola, SK

Lot # 43

$56,000

W/C Lock N Load D69

Remington Lock N Load 54U x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental

Buyer: Apex Show Cattle, Dannebrog, NE

Lot # 17

$33,000

W/C United 187D

W/C United 956Y x Miss Werning KP 8543U – SimAngus

Buyer: JR Simmentals, Greenfield, IL

Lot # 75

$33,000

W/C Loaded Up 90D

W/C Loaded Up 1119Y x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental

Buyer: Sloup Simm, Crusader Simm, Bender Simm, Luebe Simm & Snider, Seward, NE

Lot # 92

$29,000

W/C Anchor 46D

CCR Anchor 9071B x W/C Miss Werning 46B – SimAngus

Buyer: Chad Ruda, Fremont, NE

Top Selling Females

Lot # 155

$38,000

W/C Miss Werning 5013C

Yardley Utah Y361 x Miss Werning 174Y – Simmental

Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B

Buyer: Hicks Cattle Company, Covington, IN

Lot # 156

$31,000

W/C Miss Werning 5016C

W/C No Remorse 763Y x Miss Werning 174Y – SimAngus

Bull Calf at side by W/C Executive Order 8543B

Buyer: BF Black Simmental & Sloup Simmentals, Auburn, NE

Lot # 153

$26,000

W/C RJ 8543 5043C

Remington Lock N Load 54U x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental

Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B

Buyer: Kevin Winter, Hillsboro, KS

Lot # 207

$24,500

W/C Miss Werning 537C

Yardley Boxcar Y417 x Miss Werning 137Y – SimAngus

Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B

Buyer: Nelson Farms, Chickasha, OK

Lot # 202

$24,000

W/C Miss Werning 513C

Yardley Utah Y361 x Miss Werning 0931X – SimAngus

Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B

Buyer: Harrell Cattle Company, Carthage, IL

Lot # 152

$20,000

W/C Angel S870C

Yardley High Regard W242 x W/C Miss Angel 2870Z – Simmental

Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B

Buyer: Rust Mountain View Ranch, Turtle Lake, ND

This was an excellent sale for the Werning family, and the cattle listed here are the cream of the crop, however don't let these numbers scare you off. There were bulls selling all through out the sale in prices to fit most all cattlemen's bull buying budgets.