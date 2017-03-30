Werning Cattle Company 36th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Werning Cattle Company 36th Annual Production Sale
March 30, 2017
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Sale at the ranch near Emery, SD
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises
Auctioneers, Dustin Carter and Jared Shipman
TSLN Reps., Scott Dirk and Chris Effling
Averages
136 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls averaged $9,044
9 Angus Bulls averaged $5,528
80 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Breds averaged $7,996
225 Registered Lots averaged $8,531
Also sold
1 Pick of the Fall Born Heifer Calves averaged $5,000
30 Commercial Bred Hiefers averaged $2,998
10 Units of Semen averaged $680
27 Embryo Lots averaged $1,567
The 36th Annual Werning Cattle Co Production Sale was held at the ranch near Emery, SD. A large crowd was on hand to select top notch Simmental and Simmental influenced genetics and enjoyed the Werning families' great hospitality. The offering included registered herd bull prospects, registered bred females, fall pick, commercial bred females, embryos and semen. The day had a couple records broken – one for temperature and another for sale topper. New and repeat customers saw cattle going to 21 states and Canada.
Top selling bulls:
Lot # 74
$205,000
W/C Loaded Up 811D
W/C Loaded Up 1119Y x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental
Buyer: Double Bar D, Arcola, SK
Lot # 43
$56,000
W/C Lock N Load D69
Remington Lock N Load 54U x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental
Buyer: Apex Show Cattle, Dannebrog, NE
Lot # 17
$33,000
W/C United 187D
W/C United 956Y x Miss Werning KP 8543U – SimAngus
Buyer: JR Simmentals, Greenfield, IL
Lot # 75
$33,000
W/C Loaded Up 90D
W/C Loaded Up 1119Y x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental
Buyer: Sloup Simm, Crusader Simm, Bender Simm, Luebe Simm & Snider, Seward, NE
Lot # 92
$29,000
W/C Anchor 46D
CCR Anchor 9071B x W/C Miss Werning 46B – SimAngus
Buyer: Chad Ruda, Fremont, NE
Top Selling Females
Lot # 155
$38,000
W/C Miss Werning 5013C
Yardley Utah Y361 x Miss Werning 174Y – Simmental
Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B
Buyer: Hicks Cattle Company, Covington, IN
Lot # 156
$31,000
W/C Miss Werning 5016C
W/C No Remorse 763Y x Miss Werning 174Y – SimAngus
Bull Calf at side by W/C Executive Order 8543B
Buyer: BF Black Simmental & Sloup Simmentals, Auburn, NE
Lot # 153
$26,000
W/C RJ 8543 5043C
Remington Lock N Load 54U x Miss Werning KP 8543U – Simmental
Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B
Buyer: Kevin Winter, Hillsboro, KS
Lot # 207
$24,500
W/C Miss Werning 537C
Yardley Boxcar Y417 x Miss Werning 137Y – SimAngus
Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B
Buyer: Nelson Farms, Chickasha, OK
Lot # 202
$24,000
W/C Miss Werning 513C
Yardley Utah Y361 x Miss Werning 0931X – SimAngus
Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B
Buyer: Harrell Cattle Company, Carthage, IL
Lot # 152
$20,000
W/C Angel S870C
Yardley High Regard W242 x W/C Miss Angel 2870Z – Simmental
Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B
Buyer: Rust Mountain View Ranch, Turtle Lake, ND
This was an excellent sale for the Werning family, and the cattle listed here are the cream of the crop, however don't let these numbers scare you off. There were bulls selling all through out the sale in prices to fit most all cattlemen's bull buying budgets.
