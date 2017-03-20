White’s Angus/ Lee Angus Joint Production Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

March 18, 2017 Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

54 Yearling Angus bulls averaged: $3,862

What a beautiful day it was in Bowman, ND for the White's Angus/ Lee Angus Joint Production Bull Sale. In abundant supply were depth of body and spring of rib, and the bulls were no different. The bulls are made to add length to any set of cows while not sacrificing calving ease. Backed by the breed's leading sire groups this set of bulls is not just good data on paper, but good rigs that'll go out and cover cows. Bob White and Raymond Lee are two of the nicest guys you'll meet that'll tell you like it is. Many neighbors here buying bulls and that's proof they trust the product. Here's the cream off the top:

Lot 1, White's Impressive 602, topped the day at $8,500 heading to Bowman, ND with Leroy Abrahamson. This Mohnen Impressive 1093 son was born 2/18/16 at 72lbs and was 721lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW -0.9, WW 46, YW 84, and Milk 26.

Daryl Dennis of Amidon, ND bought Lot 4, White's Impressive 685, for $8,000. He's a son of Mohnen Impressive 1093 that put up EPDs of BW -0.8, WW 52, YW 88, and Milk 31. He was born 3/18/16 at 76lbs and was 724lbs on his 205.

Tony Pierce of Bowman, ND won the bid at $7,750 on Lot 5, White's Impressive 623. Mohnen Impressive 1093 is his sire and his EPDs are BW -1.3, WW 52, YW 84, and Milk 27. He was born 3/20/16 at 74lbs and was 706lbs on his 205.

Lot 26, Lee's Windy 078 6173, sold to Hay Creek Ranch of Buffalo, SD for $6,750. He's an Apex Windy 078 son with EPDs of BW 2.0, WW 51, YW 82, and Milk 25. He was born 3/18/16 at 81lbs and was 711lbs on his 205.