Wicks Cattle Simm Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 12, 2017

Location: Wix Barn and Lodge Richardton, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Rowdy Benson

44 Yearling bulls – $3,864

It was a beautiful day for a sale, even in Richardton, ND for the Wicks Cattle Simm Angus Bull Sale! The Wicks family hosts a slew of events in the stunning Wix Barn & Lodge including their bull sale. Bulls, buyers, and hospitality were not in short supply. These bulls represented the program well as there was a mixture of calving ease influenced bulls and high performing animals offered. All the bulls had an attractive phenotype that caught the eye of many repeat customers. The bulls had a lot of length and depth with clean Angus heads that really caught some eyes. Colonel Lynn Weishaar kept up the pace and when the dust settled these bulls were at the top:

Topping the sale was Lot 35, WIX D70, at $7,500 heading to Dunn Center, ND with Larry Pavlenko. He’s sired by JF American Pride 3107A and was born 3/22/16 at 84 pounds and was 724 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 0.5, WW 63, YW 90, and Milk 17.6.

Jim Wilkinson of Reva, SD bought Lot 2, WIX D21, for $6,500. W/C Lock N Load 706Z is his sire and his EPDs are BW 0.9, WW 77.4, YW 126.5, and Milk 15.4. He was born 2/28/16 at 85 pounds and was 807 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Lot 8, WIX D11, sold for $6,000 to Charles Verhulst of Reva, SD. He’s a son of the Lock N Load sire and posted EPDs of BW 2.6, WW 75.3, YW 124.7, and Milk 16.4. He was born 3/6/16 at 94 pounds and was 813 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Jim Goddard of Prairie City, SD bought Lot 6, WIX D34, for $5,750. He’s sired by the popular Lock N Load bull and was born 3/5/16 at 86 pounds and was 667 pounds on his Adj. 205. He scored EPDs of BW 1.2, WW 62.3, YW 102.6, and Milk 14.2.