Wilkinson Farms Simmentals: Breeding for the Future Production Sale Report — 2017 | TSLN.com

February 8, 2017 C-B Sale Facility, near Gackle, ND

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

TSLN Rep: Tucker Dale

63 Simmental and SimmX bulls averaged: $4,410

Breeding for the Future's 19th Annual Production Sale was a great success. There were a few new additions to the program. New sale location, video auction, and some outcross sires added value to the Wilkinson Farms Simmental program. All buyers must appreciate the quality of livestock brought to the sale. The bulls offered had a long and rugged look that would give any herd that extra 'punch' they're looking for. Listed are the highlight sales of the day:

Lot 22, WS D86, sold for $15,000 to Richard Hoffart of Rugby, ND. He's a son of WS All Aboard B80 that was born 2/25/16 at 107lbs and was 866lbs at weaning. His EPDs include BW 0.3, WW 80, YW 121, and Milk 30.

Schnabel Simmental of Eureka, SD bought Lot 20, WS D76, for $10,500. W/C Executive Order is his sire and he posted EPDs of BW -1.3, WW 67, YW 101, and Milk 24. He was born 2/23/16 at 82lbs and was 755lbs at weaning.

Lot 51, WS D51, sold to A & L Ranch of Woodworth, ND for $9,000. W/C Executive Order is his sire and this bull scored EPDs of BW -2.1, WW 67, YW 104, and Milk 23. He was born 2/15/16 at 108lbs and was 785lbs at weaning time.

$9,000 was the winning bid for Pat Mittleider of Tappen, ND on Lot 40, WS D1. He was born 1/6/16 at 99lbs and was 784lbs at weaning; his sire is KBHR Ultimate A089. His EPDs include BW 4.0, WW 78, YW 120, and Milk 29.

Lot 33, WS D8, sold for $8,500 to Gary Ulmer of Fullerton, ND. Andras New Direction R240 is the sire of this bull. He was born 1/20/16 at 72lbs and was 788lbs at weaning while posting EPDs of BW -3.5, WW 74, YW 115, and Milk 29.