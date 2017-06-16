Sara Jayne Poppe: 1975-2017 | TSLN.com

Sara Jayne Poppe

1975-2017

On Thursday, June 8, 2017 Sara Jayne Poppe, of Gunnison, Colo. was called to eternal rest.

Sara was the eldest of Vince and Lori Poppe's two children, and was born in Oregon City, Oregon Aug. 13, 1975. The Poppe family moved to the Gunnison Valley in 1977, where they lived and ranched first in Ohio City, and later on the Cross Bar Ranch, Sargents, Colo., for near twenty years. Sara had most recently moved to help on the family's ranch in Plevna, Montana.

Sara was an incredible mother, the truest of cowgirls, and a highly respected law enforcement officer.

Her sincere kindness, contagious smile, and adept abilities defined Sara. If a person wasn't a friend of Sara, she simply hadn't met them yet. She dedicated her life to the Lord, ranching and law enforcement. But without a doubt her greatest love was her son, Cade Sampson, Gunnison, Colo.

Sara professed the 'cowboy way' her entire life. It was easy to see she appreciated a fine horse, a good dog, a sharp knife, a strong cup of coffee, and a well-sighted in firearm; she didn't go without them. And she was as true a friend as one could have. If she knew someone needed help, she'd simply ask what time, and did she need to bring a horse. She wasn't afraid to jerk her rope down, bring along a pan of coffee cake, or help change a tire on the trailer. Sara was excellent to task, on anything asked of her.

Sara's love for athletics and hunting was evident her entire life A gifted athlete, she played many sports, including basketball at the University of Wyoming.

Sara finished her degree at Western State University and established a law enforcement career that would last nearly 15 years in the Durango, Crested Butte and Boulder, Colorado, communities. Those who worked closely with her describe her as dedicated, diligent, compassionate and competent. Throughout her career, Sara continued her education in criminology, attending several targeted trainings, schools and workshops over the years, earning numerous accreditations. Mentoring kids and young people was also very important to Sara. To say that she was influential to youngsters in every community she lived in would simply be an understatement.

Sara was deeply rooted in the family's cattle operation in Nebraska and Montana. She passed away at the ranch in Fallon, Montana. She is survived by her son, Cade Sampson of Gunnison, Colo., parents Vince and Lori Poppe, Alliance, Neb., brother Jake (Bree) Poppe (Tate, Trace), Fallon, Mont., grandparents Dick and Jackie Treadway, Glade Park, Colo., great aunt Judy Gage-Johanson, aunt Deb (Tim) Hurtt, Ga., cousins Cody (Andrea) McKinley (Raleigh, Marley), Encinitas, Calif., Andrea (Rob) McKinley-Moore (Tanner, Peyton, Lainey, Brode), Ga., Ryan (Amanda) Hurtt, Ga., Tyler Hurtt, Edd (Karen) Burwell (children Ben, Chrisse), Chico, Calif., uncles Mike Poppe (Michael), Weippe, Idaho, Jeff Poppe (Josh, Laura), La Grande, Ore., Jack Poppe, Gunnison, Colo., in addition to many other cousins and extended family members.

Cremation has taken place and Sara is now at home in the arms of Jesus Christ. A celebration of her life and memorial will take place at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at the Fred R. Field Western Heritage Center & Fairgrounds, 275 S. Spruce Street, Gunnison, Colorado 81230.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sara's honor to Hunt of a Lifetime, a nonprofit organization with a mission to grant hunting & fishing dreams for children who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses (http://www.huntofalifetime.org/), or the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys or Back the Blue Colorado — http://www.coloradocops.org/donate.html.