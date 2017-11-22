Scottsbluff group completes Annie’s Project course

Seven farm and ranch women from western Nebraska successfully a two-day Annie's Project retreat this fall in Scottsbluff, in the process becoming better business partners by sharpening their networking skills and ability to manage and organize critical information.

Annie's Project empowers farm and ranch women to be better business owners and partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, said she wants to congratulate the participants of the recent retreat, including Jodine Sorensen of Hemingford; Kristen Kesterson of Bridgeport; Annette Frerichs of Bayard; Val Baker of Minatare; Daria Faden of Kimball; Leona Groskopf of Scottsbluff; Roylene Jenkins of Mitchell; and Linda Barrett of Kimball.

The next Annie's Project workshop will focus on farmer's market vendors and direct-to-consumer sales. It is scheduled for Dec. 8 and 9, and registrations are due Dec. 4.

The December retreat two-day retreat is designed especially for farm and ranch women to help them develop their management and decision-making skills for their operations. Sessions include brief presentations, discussions focused on the participants' questions, and hands-on applications of risk-management strategies.

Course size is limited. The cost is $75 per person. Participants will receive handouts, an Annie's Project portfolio, and meals. Scholarships and distance learning opportunities are available.

In Nebraska, Annie's Project is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.

For more information and to register, call Jessica Groskopf at 308-632-1247, jjohnson@unl.edu

–UNL Extension