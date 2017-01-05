SD Ag in the Classroom organization dissolves | TSLN.com

PIERRE, S.D. – After many discussions, the South Dakota Ag in the Classroom (SDAITC) board of directors has determined that the program is in an unsustainable financial position. Operations were suspended effective Sept. 30, 2016. The board had hoped to find alternatives for delivering the message and programs of SDAITC, but has determined completely dissolving the program is what’s best.

SDAITC board president Gary Pribyl says, “The dissolution of SDAITC does not lessen the value and importance of ag education in South Dakota. Even in the current economic downturn, agriculture continues to be a major contributor to the state’s economy. Consumers are demanding more information about the foods they eat. Anti-agriculture groups are ever present with rhetoric and inaccurate information trying to convince consumers that common agricultural production practices are harmful to humans, animals or the environment. It’s important that farmers, ranchers, organizations and industry all work together to give an accurate portrayal of today’s farm or ranch. There are a variety of ag groups in South Dakota who have educational materials available and work to spread an accurate message about modern agriculture.”

If an individual or group would like information about starting a new Ag in the Classroom program in South Dakota, please go to https://www.agclassroom.org/affiliates/national_contacts.htm.

–South Dakota Ag in the Classroom