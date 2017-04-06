South Dakota Beef Council redesigns website | TSLN.com

Digital communication is a key tool in the South Dakota Beef Industry Council's consumer education and outreach efforts. It's also vital to the SDBIC's work with the state's beef producers and industry partners. Now, the SDBIC has a redesigned website which offers easy access for all, to all things beef.

"We're thrilled to have this resource now available for our consumers and producers," said Amanda Bacon, director of communications. "This has been a long time coming. The website is now a dynamic, mobile-responsive platform you can view from any PC or mobile device. That means whether you're looking for recipe ingredients in the grocery store or you're a producer looking to see more about how your checkoff is utilized, the information you need is readily available with just a click."

The recipe section is one of the site's primary features, showcasing recipes which change to coincide with the seasons, SDBIC programs, and promotions. This section also features a variety of cooking videos from Holly Swee, RD, LN, Director of Nutrition, and a wealth of beef nutrition information.

Another key feature is the site's producer resource area, which contains materials pertinent to beef producers-including how to remit your checkoff, and where to learn more about the checkoff's promotion, research, and education initiatives.

Additional highlights include the newsroom and video resource library, as well as resources for educators and retailers. You can view the website at http://www.sdbeef.org. F

–South Dakota Beef Council