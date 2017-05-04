SD Beef Council on the move during May Beef Month | TSLN.com

On May 4, Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed the proclamation officially declaring May as Beef Month in South Dakota. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) works closely with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture each year to organize the proclamation. This work kicks off a month-long celebration, and your beef council is on the move across the state promoting beef.

"We appreciate Gov. Daugaard taking the time to recognize our beef producers and the incredible contributions they make to our state," said Suzy Geppert, executive director, SDBIC. "Not only do they make a significant contribution to the state economy, they do so with extreme passion for their work."

Events began Mon., May 1 in Rapid City with the annual Rapid City Beef Crawl with Ag United. The Beef Crawl is a progressive dinner featuring a different beef item at each stop. The event is designed to give consumers the chance to sit with producers, and learn about modern beef production. Likewise, cattle producers have the opportunity to learn more from attendees about what they really look for when making beef what's for dinner.

Here's a look at some of the highlighted events:

May 5-First Friday at the Sioux Falls Stockyards. The public is invited to be our guest to learn more about beef! Admission is free for everyone from 5-8 p.m., sponsored by the SDBIC.

May 6-The Big Event, Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts in Sioux Falls. Teaching the next generation of consumers about the power of beef, and some hands-on preparation tips.

May 15-Beef it Up cooking class with Holly Swee and Chef Jonathan Ricks at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls.

The SDBIC is also hosting a wide variety of social media, retail and other promotions throughout May, including the Pump Iron Eat Beef promotion with United Blood Services in Rapid City, and the SDBIC Fit Friday Challenge. For a full list of programs, promotions and events, contact Amanda Bacon, director of communications, or visit our website at sdbeef.org.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council