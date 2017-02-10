South Dakota Beef Industry Council to meet Feb. 20 | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) board of directors and staff invite the public to attend the quarterly board meeting Mon., Feb. 20, 11 a.m. in the Hills Room at RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, SD. Directors will hear updates from staff, committee reports, and discuss the 2018-2020 strategic plan as well as current programming efforts.

All beef producers are welcome the attend. Please RSVP to Suzy Geppert, Executive Director at 605-224-4722 or sgeppert@sdbeef.org by Wed., Feb. 15 to allow for lunch accommodations. For more information on SDBIC projects and the Beef Checkoff Program, go to sdbeef.org. You can also find the SDBIC on Facebook and Pinterest.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council