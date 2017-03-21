SD Cattlewomen scholarship deadline approaching | TSLN.com

South Dakota Cattlewomen remind high school seniors and college students that the deadline for applying for scholarships sponsored by the Cattlewomen is May 1, 2017. Applications are available at the sd cattlewomen website.

The cattlewomen appreciate the students' help in promoting beef and request an essay telling how students would promote beef. Fifty percent of the application score will depend on the essay. Students planning to attend college or vocational school are encouraged to apply.

–SD Cattlewomen